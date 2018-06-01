Enterome to Feature Promising Phase 1 Clinical Data With its Lead Candidate EB8018 for Crohn's Disease at the Digestive Disease Week 2018

The data, for which headline results were previously reported end of 2017, highlight EB8018's good tolerability and safety in healthy volunteers across a range of doses tested. The compound also demonstrated a pharmacokinetic (PK) profile consistent with it being a gut-restricted molecule that is soluble in the gut and thereby able to act on its target in the gut microbiome. EB8018 also exhibited minimal absorption into the blood potentially limiting interactions with other drugs that are absorbed into the blood stream.

Enterome has initiated a Phase 1b clinical study with EB8018 in Crohn's disease and the first patient is expected to be enrolled and dosed in the coming weeks.

The presentation details are below.

Poster title : EB8018, a novel FimH blocker is well tolerated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase I study in healthy volunteers

: EB8018, a novel FimH blocker is well tolerated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase I study in healthy volunteers Abstract ID#: Sa1767

Sa1767 Presenter : Jai Patel , Enterome CMO

: , Enterome CMO Poster presentation: Saturday 2 June, 12:00 - 14:00 EST , Session IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans, Hall C

The abstract is available online - click here.

About EB8018

EB8018 is a first-in-class, orally administered, gut restricted small molecule designed to selectively disarm virulent bacteria in the gut that cause inflammation without disrupting the gut microbiome. It blocks FimH receptors expressed on pro-inflammatory bacteria thereby preventing the interaction and attachment of these bacteria to specific receptors on the gut wall. These receptors have been implicated in the generation of inflammatory cytokines in patients with Crohn's Disease.

About Enterome

Enterome is pioneering the development of novel pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to support personalized therapies in microbiome-related diseases such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and cancer.

Enterome is also leading the development of new industry standards in gut microbiome quantitative and functional analysis. This technology leadership allows Enterome to open up the new field of therapeutic target discovery in the microbiome in order to address significant unmet medical needs.

Enterome has established partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes, including Johnson & Johnson Innovation/Janssen Biotech, Takeda and Abbvie in inflammatory bowel and gastro-intestinal diseases; and Bristol-Myers Squibb in immuno-oncology.

Enterome also has a 50/50 joint venture with Nestlé Health Science, called Microbiome Diagnostics Partners, focused initially on the development of novel microbiome-based diagnostics for IBD and liver diseases.

The Company was established in 2012 in Paris (France) to develop the discoveries made by the INRA metagenomic platform, and is backed by leading venture capital investors (Seventure Partners, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Health for Life Capital, Omnes Capital and Principia) and strategic investors (BMS, Nestlé Health Science, Shire & INRA Transfert).

Additional information about Enterome is available through its website: http://www.enterome.com

Contacts:

Pierre Belichard, CEO

pbelichard@enterome.com

Media relations:

Mark Swallow / Marine Perrier / David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel. +44-207-638-9571

enterome@citigatedewerogerson.com

Investor relations

Lisa Pavelka

Rx Communications Group

Tel. +1-917-843-0223

lpavelka@rxir.com



SOURCE Enterome