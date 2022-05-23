Enterome to present promising clinical progress on its OncoMimics™ pipeline and Mimicry Platform at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

PARIS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterome, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs based on its bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, today announces that its CEO, Pierre Belichard, will provide a company update (in person) at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City, US which will take place June 8-10, 2022.

In his presentation, Dr. Belichard will provide an overview of the progress the Company has made with its advanced OncoMimics™ pipeline, including its first-in-class off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine, EO2401, as well as its other fully owned EndoMimics™ pipeline for immune diseases using its Mimicry drug discovery platform.

Enterome's presentation will take place on Thursday June 9, 2022 at 11.30am ET.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform allowing to uncover new biological insights from millions of gut bacteria proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome's potentially first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

Enterome is presently advancing two pipelines of drug candidates, OncoMimics™ and EndoMimics™, which have the potential to address cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, respectively:

OncoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of therapeutic cancer vaccines. The lead candidate EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. A second OncoMimics™ candidate, EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Clinical proof-of-concept data are expected in H1 2023. EO4010 is in development for colorectal cancer and targeted to enter clinic trials in 2023.

EndoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines for the treatment of immune diseases. EB1010, the lead candidate, is a potent local inducer of IL-10 designed to provide improved therapeutic outcomes for patients with IBD. EB1010 is expected to enter the clinic in 2023.

Enterome employs 65 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €96 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €120 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com

