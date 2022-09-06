Enterome to present updates on EO2401, its first-in-class OncoMimics™ therapeutic cancer vaccine targeting solid tumors, at ESMO Congress 2022

Enterome is evaluating EO2401 in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in recurrent glioblastoma (ROSALIE) and adrenocortical malignancies (SPENCER)

Proof-of-concept data in both trials of EO2401 have demonstrated strong immune response in patients. These data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in June 2022

EO2401 combines OncoMimics™ peptides which are known driver antigens present on aggressive solid tumors. Enterome selected these peptides using its Mimicry platform, applying best-in-class biocomputational tools and bioassays to identify novel therapeutics from its proprietary database of 20+ million bioactive gut microbiome peptides and proteins.

PARIS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterome, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs based on its highly productive bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, will present two posters on its OncoMimics™ pipeline at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, which will be held September 9-13 in Paris, France. The posters will focus on two clinical trials evaluating EO2401 to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma (ROSALIE) and adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) and malignant pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma (MPP) (SPENCER).

Details on Enterome's poster presentations

ROSALIE study

Title: EO2401 (EO) therapeutic vaccine for patient (pts) with recurrent glioblastoma (GB): phase 1/2 ROSALIE study

Authors: D. Reardon et al

Abstract number: 1223

Category: CNS tumours

Date: Saturday September 10th , 2022

Key highlights :

EO2401 is safe and well tolerated and generated immune responses in most evaluable patients.

ROSALIE (EOGBM1-18) proof-of-concept data has already shown strong immune responses in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (nivolumab, Opdivo®) and an anti-VEGF therapy (bevacizumab, Avastin®), for the treatment of patients with first progression/recurrence of glioblastoma.

The addition of standard bevacizumab to the combination of EO2401 plus nivolumab led to an improvement in objective response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR), and progression-free survival (PFS)

The results of the second part of the study will be presented at ESMO Congress.

SPENCER study

Title: EO2401 (EO) therapeutic vaccine for patient (pts) with adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) and malignant pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma (MPP): phase 1/2 SPENCER study

Authors: E. Baudin et al

Abstract number: 3149

Category: Adrenal cancer

Presenter: Dr. Eric Baudin, Associate Professor and Head of the Endocrine Oncology Unit at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France)

Date/Time: Oral Presentation- Monday September 12th, 2022 at 9.40 am CEST

Key highlights:

EO2401 in combination with nivolumab has demonstrated strong immune responses and clinical efficacy in patients with ACC, which was defined retrospectively using a set of clinical parameters.

A randomized Phase 2 trial with an expanded subpopulation of patients with ACC is planned to start in the coming months.

An update on the ongoing expanded study for treatment of patients with MPP will be presented at ESMO Congress.

Contacts

ENTEROME MEDIA RELATIONS Guillaume Bayre Head of External Communications Tel; +33 (0)1 76 21 58 15 [email protected] Sylvie Berrebi / Mark Swallow / David Dible MEDiSTRAVA Consulting Tel. +44 (0) 203 928 6900 [email protected]

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform allowing to uncover new biological insights from millions of gut bacteria proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome's potentially first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

Enterome is presently advancing two pipelines of drug candidates, OncoMimics™ and EndoMimics™, which have the potential to address cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, respectively:

OncoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of therapeutic cancer vaccines. The lead candidate EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. A second OncoMimics™ candidate, EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Clinical proof-of-concept data are expected in H1 2023. EO2040 is a new immune therapy based on FOXM1 & BIRC5 mimics and will start a Phase 2 trial in Q3 2022 in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease. EO4010 is in development for third-line colorectal cancer and targeted to enter clinical trials in 2023.

EndoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines for the treatment of immune diseases. EB1010, the lead candidate, is a potent local inducer of IL-10 designed to provide improved therapeutic outcomes for patients with IBD. EB1010 is expected to enter the clinic in 2023. EndoMimics™ pipeline and EB1010 are being developed in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science.

Enterome employs 65 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €116 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com

SOURCE Enterome