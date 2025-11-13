EnterOne Announces Strategic Acquisition of Lumious to Expand Learning & Development Capabilities

RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterOne, a leading provider of advanced technology training and services, is proud to announce its acqui-hire of Lumious, a respected provider of learning and development solutions in the IT and education sectors. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in EnterOne's mission to empower organizations through cutting-edge training and talent development.

Lumious & EnterOne Logo

Founded in 1992, Lumious (previously known as Tech2000 Inc., dba Lumious) has built a reputation for delivering impactful learning experiences that help businesses meet critical goals through workforce enablement. With expertise in cloud technologies, DevOps, and customized learning and development (L&D) solutions, Lumious complements EnterOne's robust portfolio of training services across Cisco, VMware, AWS, and Microsoft platforms.

"This acqui-hire represents a powerful synergy between two organizations committed to excellence in education and innovation," said Anthony Hamilton, CEO of EnterOne. "By integrating Lumious's capabilities, we are expanding our reach and enhancing our ability to deliver transformative learning solutions that drive real business outcomes."

The acquisition will allow EnterOne to:

Broaden its service offerings in the B2B education and training sector.

Strengthen its presence in North America, particularly in key markets served by Lumious.

Accelerate the development of AI-driven and digital transformation training programs.

Lumious will continue to operate under its brand during the transition period, ensuring continuity for existing clients while benefiting from EnterOne's global infrastructure and resources.

"We are thrilled to join forces with EnterOne," said Kevin Marz, CEO of Lumious. "Together, we will redefine the future of workforce development and deliver even greater value to our clients."

About EnterOne:

EnterOne is a global IT training and services provider specializing in advanced technology education. Known for innovative solutions in Cisco, VMware, AWS, and Microsoft, EnterOne equips professionals worldwide with skills in emerging technologies like AI, cloud, and cybersecurity.

About Lumious:

Lumious delivers custom learning and development solutions that help organizations meet key business goals. Specializing in technical and professional training, Lumious offers scalable programs in eLearning, instructor-led training, and sales enablement. Their expertise empowers teams to grow skills and drive performance.

