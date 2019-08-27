Enterprise Accounts Continue to Expand with Fusion

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (OTC-MKTS: FSNNQ), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced a nearly $2 million increase in total contracted revenue with a global retailer of video, consumer electronics and wireless services. Fusion provides the major retailer with Fusion's business voice communications services and anticipates a continued expansion of its Single Source solutions with the enterprise. The agreement, which extends over three years, has been expanded in less than six months to include commitments anticipated to reach over $6.0 million in total contract value.

The electronics and wireless services company has more than 7,000 locations in the U.S. and internationally. The company continues to expand rapidly and selected Fusion for its strong quality of service guarantees and its ability to consolidate multiple communications services into a single, fully integrated solution, which allows the company to escape the resource-draining finger pointing associated with a challenging multi-vendor environment.

"We're pleased that so many of our major enterprise customers continue to place their confidence and trust in Fusion's ability to deliver a complete and fully integrated communications solution in support of their own expansion. This growth in Fusion's existing enterprise business reflects the high value these customers place on controlling their service environment while ensuring greater service quality, reliability and security," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We're delighted to continue to grow with this major enterprise to help the company meet its aggressive plans for expansion now, and in the future," Mr. Markman continued.

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

