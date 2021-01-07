Enterprise AI 2021 - Top 10 Vendors Announced

Top 10 ranking includes Accenture, C3.ai, Dataiku, DataRobot, Google, IBM, Microsoft, RapidMiner, SAS and Splunk

LONDON, ENGLAND, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Forum has announced the Enterprise AI top 10. The ranking and analysis are part of the Enterprise AI 2021 report published in November 2020. The top 10 ranking is based on aggregate scores derived from six separate Enterprise AI Quadrants® covering Machine Learning; Natural Language Processing; Customer Intelligence; Risk Intelligence; Operational Intelligence; and AI Professional Services.



The methodology for positioning AI providers on the six quadrants is based on a global survey of over 1,250 AI end users, practitioners, and the AI Forum Advisory Board of 120 experts. Uniquely, AI Forum combines human-based scores with AI-based techniques such as NLP and Sentiment Analysis to rank vendors. Unlike other leading research firms, AI Forum does not accept fees from vendors prior to its analysis, so quadrant scoring is truly independent.



"There is no one-stop-shop in enterprise AI. Our research has found a strong appetite among AI buyers to mix-and-match tools, platforms and skills in concocting the AI-blend that is best for them," comments Peyman Mestchian, Chairman of AI Forum, "AI Forum's Enterprise AI top 10 list for 2021 reflects the voice of the market, with votes from hundreds of organizations and end-users across the globe."



Over 50 AI vendors are positioned and ranked in the Enterprise AI 2021 report which is available for free download at AI Forum.



AI Forum is an international research organization and a focal point for a global community of artificial intelligence professionals and end-users.



AI Forum is driven by high quality and reliable primary and secondary research and has developed a comprehensive methodology that incorporates data from its global community and validation by an international team of independent experts, the AI Forum Advisory Board.



For more information on AI Forum visit: www.ai-forum.com



