Enterprise AI enters execution phase, CompTIA research finds

Organizations shift focus from experimentation to deployment, exposing workforce, governance and data readiness gaps

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly six in 10 organizations now prioritize integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their technology stack, signaling a shift from AI experimentation to enterprise deployment, according to new research from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral technology training and certifications.

CompTIA's inaugural "Corporate AI Adoption" report finds that organizations are increasingly focused on embedding AI into core business operations rather than simply expanding employee use of AI tools. The findings suggest that AI success increasingly depends on integration, workforce readiness, governance and data management.

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"Organizations are discovering that buying AI tools is the easy part," said Seth Robinson, vice president of research at CompTIA. "Creating an organization capable of deploying AI securely, responsibly and effectively is a much bigger challenge. The next leaders in AI won't necessarily be the organizations spending the most on technology, but the ones investing in people, processes and data readiness."

The research also highlights the growing importance of workforce readiness as organizations scale AI initiatives. More than half of organizations facing skills challenges plan to create new training programs that address a mix of AI, data management, cybersecurity and business process skills.

Other key findings include:

59% of organizations prioritize integrating AI into existing technology environments and business processes.

93% expect technology departments to maintain or increase their role in AI adoption, particularly in security, support, training and integration.

78% acknowledge room for improvement in their data practices, underscoring the critical role of accessible, well-governed data in AI success.

57% facing skills challenges plan to develop new training programs spanning AI, data management, cybersecurity and business process skills.

"We're entering a phase where the biggest barrier to AI success isn't access to technology, it's the ability to build the skills, processes and governance needed to operationalize it," Robinson said. "Organizations that invest in workforce development and strong technology foundations will be best positioned to realize long-term business value."

CompTIA's "Corporate AI Adoption" study is based on a June 2026 survey of 1,027 business and technology professionals. The report is available at CompTIA Research.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

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CompTIA

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SOURCE CompTIA