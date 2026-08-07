Technology sector adds jobs as employer demand for tech talent remains strong, CompTIA finds

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CompTIA

Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 ET

More than 600,000 active job postings underscore continued opportunities for technology workers nationwide

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations continued investing in technology talent in July, maintaining strong demand for tech workers despite signs of a moderating hiring market, according to CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral technology training and certifications.

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Technology sector employment expanded by approximately 3,700 jobs in July, CompTIA's analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) #JobsReport data shows.1 New hiring for positions in cloud infrastructure, data processing and hosting, information services and semiconductor manufacturing drove July's job growth.

Employer demand for new tech talent remained strong, with nearly 603,000 active job postings nationwide and across all industry sectors, CompTIA's analysis of data from Lightcast job posting data finds.2 Although total postings eased 2% from June levels, employers added almost 260,000 new postings during the month, underscoring continued hiring activity for tech workers.

"As expected, new job postings are leveling off after growing throughout 2026, but there is still strong demand for foundational roles across support, infrastructure and data as companies begin deeper integration of AI into technology strategies," said Seth Robinson, vice president, research, for CompTIA.

Technology occupation employment, which includes tech professionals working in all industry sectors, decreased by 26,000 workers in July, though the unemployment rate for tech occupations inched down from 2.9% in June to 2.8% last month.3

"Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, employers continue to prioritize technology talent as a strategic investment in future growth," Robinson said.

Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) skills remained significant, with nearly 14,000 job postings in July seeking AI and machine learning expertise. At the same time, employers sought out talent for established tech roles at a much greater scale, including software developers (46,082 postings), systems engineers (34,454), tech support specialists (24,370) and data analysts (18,809).

Industries generating the greatest demand for tech talent included professional, scientific and technical services, manufacturing, administrative and support services, information and finance and insurance.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/resources/research/tech-jobs-report/.

About CompTIA
CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
[email protected]
630-678-8468

1 Labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and employer job postings from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.
2 Active job postings include new postings added by employers in the latest month and open postings carried over from previous months.
3 Monthly occupation level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tends to experience higher levels of variance and volatility.

SOURCE CompTIA

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