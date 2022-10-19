Enterprise AI Market Size to Grow by USD 2.00 Bn, Increasing Interest in Chatbot AI to Drive Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise AI Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 45.1% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing interest in chatbot AI is driving the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market growth. Chatbots have various applications in the e-commerce, healthcare, and BFSI sectors. The use of chatbots in the marketing sector is expected to grow during the forecast period. For instance, WotNot is a development platform that helps in building intelligent chatbots and offers a wide range of conversational marketing solutions.

The lack of AI professionals is challenging the enterprise AI market growth. Many organizations face issues related to the deployment of AI. The implementation of AI needs technical expertise. As a result, organizations need to invest in training programs. However, the lack of a skilled workforce, which includes AI engineers and technicians, reduces the deployment of AI in enterprises.

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Advertising And Media And Entertainment



Retail And E-commerce



Medical And Life Sciences



BFSI



Others

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating End-user Segment

The advertising and media and entertainment segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are using AI solutions to reduce production costs and increase operational efficiency. The media and entertainment industry, which includes print, TV, films, and others, is facing rapid digital transformation. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the enterprise AI market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abacus.AI, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., C3.ai Inc., Databricks Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hypersonix Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sentient.io Pte. Ltd., Snowflake Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Enterprise AI Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise AI market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise AI market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise AI market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise AI market vendors

Related Reports

Conversational AI Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the conversational AI market segmentations by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The conversational AI market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Edge AI Hardware Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers edge AI hardware market segmentation by component (memory, processor, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The edge AI hardware market share growth by the memory segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Enterprise AI Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 44.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abacus.AI, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., C3.ai Inc., Databricks Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hypersonix Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sentient.io Pte. Ltd., Snowflake Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Advertising and media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Advertising and media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Advertising and media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Advertising and media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Advertising and media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Retail and e-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Retail and e-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Medical and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Medical and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Medical and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Medical and life sciences - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Medical and life sciences - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 120: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

11.5 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 125: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 130: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 139: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 144: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 SAP SE

Exhibit 148: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 149: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 150: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 151: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: SAP SE - Segment focus

11.11 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 153: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio