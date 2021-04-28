Enterprise AI Startup BeyondMinds Joins NVIDIA Inception

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondMinds , the enterprise AI startup that has built the first universally applicable and easily adaptable AI platform providing production-grade AI solutions at rapid speed, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

BeyondMinds aims to flip the failure rate of AI projects in production with its robust, end-to-end AI platform, enabling fast build of AI solutions, and scalable management of these in production. BeyondMinds takes a new approach, that focuses on solving the barriers of real-world AI, handling multiple use cases, creating technologies that work with small amounts of data, stabilizing AI solutions in production where the data is dynamic and noisy, enhancing trust, and more, in order to achieve increasing value over time.

BeyondMinds' participation in the NVIDIA Inception program will help deliver more efficient AI solutions for customers around the world. BeyondMinds has already incorporated NVIDIA's accelerator hardware into its stack and has successfully deployed the technology for organizations across financial, manufacturing and other industries. The program will also offer BeyondMinds the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"NVIDIA is a global technology leader that powers some of the most impactful innovations of our time," said Rotem Alaluf, Co-founder and CEO of BeyondMinds. "Partnering with NVIDIA enables us to accelerate and improve the way AI is developed and managed across enterprises."

NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

In March 2021, BeyondMinds launched the industry's first delivery guarantee of an initial production AI solution, guaranteeing successful deployment within 10 weeks for new customers.

About BeyondMinds

BeyondMinds has built the first enterprise AI system that is universally applicable and easily adaptable. We deliver hyper-customized, production-ready deployments that enable sophisticated companies to overcome the massive 87% failure rate in AI adoption and rapidly implement ROI-positive transformations. Founded in 2018, the company has offices in Tel Aviv, New York and London and services Fortune 1000 companies including Microsoft and Samsung. beyondminds.ai

