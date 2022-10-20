Enterprise App Store Market Size to Grow by USD 10.89 Bn, Growing Need to Enhance Business Efficiency to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise App Store Market by Deployment (cloud and on-premise), Type (large enterprise and SME), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise App Store Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the enterprise app store market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.89 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing need to enhance business efficiency is driving the enterprise app store market growth. Enterprise application software enhances business productivity with the help of predictive mechanisms and risk-averting models. It helps companies create new growth opportunities. In addition, it helps establish a seamless connection to implement these technologies. Therefore, several organizations are prioritizing business intelligence and analytics, which is increasing the demand for enterprise application software for enhancing business efficiency. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global enterprise app store market during the forecast period.

Enterprise application software enhances business productivity with the help of predictive mechanisms and risk-averting models. It helps companies create new growth opportunities. In addition, it helps establish a seamless connection to implement these technologies. Therefore, several organizations are prioritizing business intelligence and analytics, which is increasing the demand for enterprise application software for enhancing business efficiency. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global enterprise app store market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The integration challenges related to unscalable applications are hindering the enterprise app store market growth. Businesses use various systems, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Business Management Platform (BMP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), and Supply Chain Management (SCM). Integrating a new ERP with existing platforms is a challenge, which leads to a lack of scalability. However, incompatibility results in high costs, poor quality, and dissatisfaction among customers. Failure to integrate these applications can increase the number of manual processes, which results in data synchronization issues. Thus, complexities in integrating new technologies or software are expected to challenge the global enterprise app store market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report right now!

Regional Analysis

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the enterprise app store market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Enterprises in North America are the early adopters of enterprise applications. However, future investments by enterprises in the enterprise app store market in this region will be driven by the need to integrate existing enterprise app platforms with advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and Internet of things (IoT)-enabled applications and data analytics.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the enterprise app store report. Buy Now to gain access to detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned

Apideck BVBA

AppDirect Inc.

Appland AB

Applivery S.L.

Basaas GmbH

Bitfactory GmbH

CEDCOSS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Digital.ai Software Inc.

Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A.

OB2J SAS

Relution GmbH

Stripe Inc.

Enterprise App Store Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apideck BVBA, AppDirect Inc., Appland AB, Applivery S.L., Basaas GmbH, Bitfactory GmbH, CEDCOSS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Digital.ai Software Inc., Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A., OB2J SAS, Relution GmbH, and Stripe Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 SME - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on SME - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on SME - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on SME - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on SME - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Apideck BVBA

Exhibit 103: Apideck BVBA - Overview



Exhibit 104: Apideck BVBA - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Apideck BVBA - Key offerings

11.4 AppDirect Inc.

Exhibit 106: AppDirect Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: AppDirect Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: AppDirect Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Applivery S.L.

Exhibit 109: Applivery S.L. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Applivery S.L. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Applivery S.L. - Key offerings

11.6 Basaas GmbH

Exhibit 112: Basaas GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: Basaas GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Basaas GmbH - Key offerings

11.7 Bitfactory GmbH

Exhibit 115: Bitfactory GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bitfactory GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Bitfactory GmbH - Key offerings

11.8 CEDCOSS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: CEDCOSS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: CEDCOSS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: CEDCOSS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Digital.ai Software Inc.

Exhibit 121: Digital.ai Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Digital.ai Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Digital.ai Software Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 OB2J SAS

Exhibit 124: OB2J SAS - Overview



Exhibit 125: OB2J SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: OB2J SAS - Key offerings

11.11 Relution GmbH

Exhibit 127: Relution GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: Relution GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Relution GmbH - Key offerings

11.12 Stripe Inc.

Exhibit 130: Stripe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Stripe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Stripe Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

