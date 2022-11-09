Enterprise Application and Integration Market Size to Grow by USD 17242.64 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market share is set to increase by USD 17242.64 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 13.16% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market 2023-2027

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market- Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global enterprise application and integration market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software. It excludes companies classified in the interactive home entertainment sub-industry and companies producing systems or database management software classified in the systems software sub-industry.

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market– Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Enterprise Application and Integration Market compared to other regions. 32% growth will originate from North America . In order to improve operational efficiency and survive in the fiercely competitive climate, businesses in North America have used application integration solutions, which has significantly fueled the growth of the worldwide EAI market. The enterprise application and integration market is expanding in North America due to the rising demand for cloud computing, which is a major factor in the simple adoption and integration of various application software and service platforms.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market as per Deployment segmentation is categorized into On-premise and Cloud.

Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Investments in product purchases, installation, maintenance, and updates are necessary for the adoption of on-premises corporate applications and integration solutions. When compared to cloud options, the on-premises strategy is more secure. Large companies that prioritize functionality over cost-effectiveness dominate the global market for business applications and integration. Since these firms primarily deal with sensitive information, they increasingly choose to use the on-premises model since it offers end-to-end quality control and eliminates the need for a third party.

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The expansion of the global enterprise application and integration (EAI) market is mostly due to the increased efficiency of corporate processes. Given the benefits and the requirement to share data and applications among systems to increase efficiency, more businesses are investing in enterprise applications and integration. This helps to streamline operations and keep all aspects of the business connected.

Connecting various systems, processes, apps, business partners, and company data aids in achieving seamless business operations. During the forecast period, such factors are projected to fuel the growth of the worldwide enterprise application and integration market.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The expansion of the global enterprise application and integration (EAI) market will be fueled by the rising adoption of cloud-based integration solutions. Businesses are implementing cloud computing solutions to update their IT infrastructure with affordable and adaptable alternatives. To interface with other back-office systems, firms can use cloud computing solutions to migrate their supply chain management (SCM) systems from the on-premises model to the cloud computing model. Thus, one of the emerging trends that are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the worldwide business application and integration market is the increased acceptance of cloud-based integration solutions.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The expansion of the worldwide enterprise application and integration (EAI) market is significantly hampered by the expanding integration issues. When the new corporate application software is connected with an organization's existing application software infrastructure, integration problems might occur. Issues with system integration are frequently caused by variations in OS versions, hardware configurations, and application software versions.

It is challenging to maintain the flawless operation of all applications due to the integration of new application software with traditional ICT infrastructure. So, over the projection period, one of the biggest obstacles to the growth of the worldwide business application and integration market is the increasing issues related to integration.

Enterprise Application and Integration Market2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Enterprise Application and Integration Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Enterprise Application and Integration Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Enterprise Application and Integration Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Enterprise Application and Integration Market vendors

Enterprise Application And Integration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34% Market growth 2023-2027 $17242.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adeptia Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Axway Software SA, Boomi LP, Carmatec IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Fiorano Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ScienceSoft USA Corp., SnapLogic Inc., Software AG, Talend Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Workato Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global enterprise application and integration market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global enterprise application and integration market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adeptia Inc.

Exhibit 124: Adeptia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Adeptia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Adeptia Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Atlassian Corp. Plc

Exhibit 127: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Key offerings

12.5 Axway Software SA

Exhibit 130: Axway Software SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: Axway Software SA - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Axway Software SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Axway Software SA - Segment focus

12.6 Fiorano Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 134: Fiorano Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Fiorano Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Fiorano Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 150: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 155: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 160: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 SAP SE

Exhibit 164: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 165: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 166: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.14 Software AG

Exhibit 169: Software AG - Overview



Exhibit 170: Software AG - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Software AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Software AG - Segment focus

12.15 Talend Inc.

Exhibit 173: Talend Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Talend Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Talend Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 176: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Workato

Exhibit 179: Workato - Overview



Exhibit 180: Workato - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Workato - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

