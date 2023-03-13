Enterprise Application Integration Market Report 2023: Increasing Digital Transformation across Industries Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Application Integration Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enterprise application integration market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.65% over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Businesses have come to understand that the most critical data now comes from all the complex apps employed in a company. Therefore, enterprises concentrate more on PaaS than traditional iPaaS solutions that use a point-to-point integration technique. By removing data from the restrictions of all the relevant apps, PaaS solutions aid in data management and integration. EAI will keep including data integration, resulting in a more practical centralized platform.

Further, businesses frequently use various software operating inside different incompatible frameworks. Due to their disparate frameworks, software, including ERP systems, CRM apps, supply chain management applications, BI applications, payroll, and HR systems, cannot exchange data. As a result, automating straightforward chores becomes challenging. A middleware infrastructure that enables open and safe data sharing between these heterogeneous apps and legacy devices is introduced as part of emerging application integration trends (EAI).

Enterprises are relentlessly moving ahead with modern technology. Technologies, such as cloud computing, Big Data, IoT, and others, streamline information sharing and provide ease in controlling data. Business organizations quickly implement EAI, which helps unites the databases and workflows. Trends, such as diverse workflow solutions, BYOD, migration to cloud-based solutions, and real-time application integration, are positively driving the market's growth.

Open-source and proprietary software are among the substantial alternative for enterprise application integration. Installing enterprise application integration (EAI) may be a costly endeavor and a long-term strategic move. Companies may need to acquire numerous Integration Platform stack solutions, such as an API Manager, Enterprise Service Bus (ESB), a portal, and a data services platform. The emergence of open-source communities and methodologies for creating new technologies coincided with the recent spread of cloud computing. Open-source communities have arisen over the last several decades, in which developers cooperate on projects by openly publishing, copying, and altering source code. Technological advancements are accomplished faster and more readily when a community of developers uses and modifies specific projects. Such developments in open-source software are expected to hamper the market growth of the enterprise application integration market.

Enterprise Application Integration Market Trends

Increasing Digital Transformation Across Industries to Drive the Market

Digital transformation is a non-linear procedure that shifts from rapid and fast change to more steady consolidation phases based on internal and external needs. However, the agility of digital processes is critical to sustaining pace throughout this shift. Most businesses have directly or indirectly invested in the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)-led B2B connectivity. Similarly, many people have put resources into Enterprise Application Integration (EAI).

As more firms rely on digital transformation, companies are expected to constantly change their ways, improving efficiency, quality, and customer experience. Deploying the correct application approach, whether to move, change, or develop, is expected to perform well.

Most firms in the twenty-first century believe that enterprise application integration (EAI) and digitalization are intrinsically linked. Indeed, using corporate integration platforms eliminates numerous complications at many levels. It integrates apps, data, and various business systems hosted on-premises or in the cloud via a scalable cloud-based integrated platform that supports a variety of integration patterns.

In March 2022 , Krish Compusoft Services Inc. and Biarca Inc. announced the completion of KCS's purchase of Biarca. With Security Services as a Service, DevSecOps, and Continuous Compliance, this acquisition considerably expands KCS's digital transformation offering.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share

North America is the largest region for enterprise applications in the market. Due to businesses' emphasis on the consumer, EA use has increased. The development of the market in North America is primarily fueled by the region's technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of major industry players like Oracle, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard (HP), and QAD Inc. All of these businesses are actively engaged in the ongoing development of new technology, which is boosting the market's expansion in North America .

is the largest region for enterprise applications in the market. Due to businesses' emphasis on the consumer, EA use has increased. The development of the market in is primarily fueled by the region's technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of major industry players like Oracle, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard (HP), and QAD Inc. All of these businesses are actively engaged in the ongoing development of new technology, which is boosting the market's expansion in . Applications with a high price tag are available from software behemoths like Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, etc. Because open-source software is affordable, businesses in North America are choosing it. These open-source apps are as capable and effective as those licensed firms offer as enterprise software. These alternative open-source programs have gained popularity among many small and medium-sized businesses because of their many advantages in the market.

are choosing it. These open-source apps are as capable and effective as those licensed firms offer as enterprise software. These alternative open-source programs have gained popularity among many small and medium-sized businesses because of their many advantages in the market. Due to several variables, including the existence of numerous businesses with sophisticated IT infrastructure and the accessibility of technical talent, the United States is the most developed market in terms of the adoption of IT service offerings. Numerous firms have to adjust to the wide range of IT service options due to the rapid improvements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Enterprise Application Integration Market Competitor Analysis



The enterprise application integration market is moderately fragmented, with major players like IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Mulesoft LLC (salesforce.com Inc), and Oracle Corporation, among others. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.

November 2022 - Turvo, the provider of the global supply chain collaboration tool, has declared its entry into the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and its contribution of a MuleSoft Certified API definition to the partner community. As a unique MuleSoft Certified Connector for Turvo, this partnership would benefit the partner ecosystem. By using the Turvo Connector, which would be offered on MuleSoft's Anypoint Exchange, businesses may streamline integration with the Turvo Collaboration Cloud and achieve efficient supply chain insight. Due to this collaboration, customers would have a smooth experience across platforms and services.

- Turvo, the provider of the global supply chain collaboration tool, has declared its entry into the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and its contribution of a MuleSoft Certified API definition to the partner community. As a unique MuleSoft Certified Connector for Turvo, this partnership would benefit the partner ecosystem. By using the Turvo Connector, which would be offered on MuleSoft's Anypoint Exchange, businesses may streamline integration with the Turvo Collaboration Cloud and achieve efficient supply chain insight. Due to this collaboration, customers would have a smooth experience across platforms and services. May 2022 - Accenture and SAP launched a joint offering to help large enterprises drive new value from innovative cloud services and business modernization. The new-fangled joint offering combined the RISE with an SAP solution and SOAR with Accenture services. This offering was amplified with new structures incorporating Accenture's all-inclusive suite of transformation services, such as customized cloud services and proprietary intelligent tools, all of which are delivered through a unified as-a-service model. Accenture is one of the significant SAP partners, which offers services wholly designed to help large enterprises across multiple industries to efficiently plan, implement and manage deployments of RISE with SAP in the cloud.

