Enterprise Application Market Size Worth $259.51 Billion by 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

Implementation of enterprise application solutions enables real-time data and information flow along with level running of business process. Use of these solutions enables better customer engagement, inventory management, quality management, and supply chain management. Increasing IT budgets of companies is expected to favor industry growth over the next few years. However, availability of open source solutions and high maintenance costs may hinder industry growth.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Web conferencing is useful for conducting seminars, business meetings, online presentations, online educations, demonstrations, and offering direct customer support. Companies adopt web conferencing to reduce geographical barriers and enable effective communication across regions

Business Process Management (BPM) offers benefits such as increased customer satisfaction, improved agility, cost saving, greater team satisfaction, and full transparency of all activities across the organization

The healthcare sector is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of over 9.0% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing need for real-time data transparency is anticipated to drive growth over the forecast period

In 2014, on-premise solutions accounted for around 67.0% of the overall revenue. However, cloud-based solutions are becoming popular among small-scale companies owing to budget limitations and the many benefits this platform offers

The North America market is estimated to be a major regional segment owing to changing organizational structure and customer-centric approach of companies in the region

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of around 6.0% over the forecast period; Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness strong growth owing to rising number of start-ups and presence of large number of small-scale industries

Key industry participants include Hewlett Packard (HP); Oracle; Microsoft Corporation; IFS AB; SAP; QAD Inc.; IBM Corporation; Epicor software Corp.; and Infor

In 2014, SAP invested USD 2.54 billion in research and development to enhance its offerings. In March 2014 , the company announced the acquisition of Fieldglass, a vendor management system provider.

Grand View Research has segmented the enterprise application market report on the basis of product, end use, deployment, and region:

Enterprise Application Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022) CRM ERP SCM Web Conferencing BI BPM CMS EAM Others

Enterprise Application End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022) Manufacturing BFSI Healthcare Retail Government Aerospace & Defense Telecom & IT Others

Enterprise Application Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022) On-premise Cloud

Enterprise Application Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022) North America Europe Asia Pacific ROW



