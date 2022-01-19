Enterprise Application Market to Garner $527.40 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 8.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Enterprise Application Market by Component (Solution and Services), Solution Type (Customer Relation Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Supply Chain Management, Business Intelligence, Business Process Management, Content Management System, Enterprise Asset Management, Web Conferencing, and Others), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Size Enterprise), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom & IT, Government, Aerospace, Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global enterprise application industry was accounted for $238.36 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $527.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in adoption of a customer-centric approach by companies, competitive advantages over other software, and adoption of cloud and mobile applications have boosted the growth of the global enterprise application market. However, high cost associated with implementation and maintenance of enterprise application solutions, use of the open-source application in small and medium businesses, and surge in security & privacy concerns among open source applications enterprises hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid changes in business model software and trends of cloud technology in enterprise application software are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, online banking services witnessed the growth. This resulted in rise in adoption of enterprise application software for different applications such as customer retention and customer requirement optimization.

The pandemic increased use of the web-based platform to perform various tasks including online banking and online shopping. This increased number of online customers made it difficult to manage enterprise data effectively. This led to adoption of enterprise application solutions and services.

The solution segment dominated the market

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global enterprise application market, due to rise in the adoption of enterprise solutions such as SCM software, ERP, BI, and CRM and other technologies such as machine learning and internet of things. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the adoption of consulting services among organizations to create and high-performing and resilient enterprise applications according to their specific requirements.

The retail and e-commerce segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise of smartphone and tablets usage and increase in digital platforms. However, the IT and telecommunication segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global enterprise application market, due to rise in use of mobile devices among individuals.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global enterprise application industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in investment in emerging technologies to implement streamlined work process and surge in adoption of enterprise applications to improve corporate performance. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth and ongoing development in field service and inventory management.

Major market players

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

QAD Inc.

IFS AB

Epicor software Corp.

Infor

Salesforce Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SOURCE Allied Market Research