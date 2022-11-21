Enterprise Application Software Market to record USD 104.68 Bn growth; Market to have fragmented structure - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Enterprise Application Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to grow by USD 104.68, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented with the presence of several dominant vendors. The vendors are constantly trying to improve their product offerings by innovating their product lines. This has helped them gain market shares in the global enterprise application software market. The competition between international and regional vendors is intense. Many small vendors are struggling to survive in the presence of large vendors in the enterprise application software market. However, large international vendors are currently dominating the market in terms of quality, reliability, service offering, and technological innovations. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further with an increase in R&D and M&A. International players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional and local players. Get more insights into the vendor landscape. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Application Software Market 2022-2026

Enterprise Application Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our enterprise application software market report covers the following areas:

Enterprise Application Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global enterprise application software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

The market growth in the on-premise segment was significant in 2021. The on-premises model will experience slow growth during the forecast period when compared to the global average growth rate. The adoption of on-premises enterprise application software requires investments to be made in product purchases, installation, maintenance, and upgrades. Furthermore, organizations need to incur investments in training an in-house IT workforce to support users of the software. This model is more secure than cloud solutions. The segment is dominated by large organizations that are concerned more about functionality than cost-effectiveness.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

39% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors to the enterprise application software market in North America. An increase in the need for business process efficiency and transparency through digital transformation is driving the adoption of enterprise application software in the region. Identify key segments and regions in the market. Download Free PDF Report Sample

Enterprise Application Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Enterprise Application Software Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Enterprise Application Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Accenture Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. Although the introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions will offer immense growth opportunities, threats from open-source enterprise application software providers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global market. Buy Now!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Enterprise Application Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

Related Reports:

Table Of Contents:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise application software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise application software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise application software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise application software market vendors

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 29213.61 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.93%. The increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs is notably driving the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market growth, although factors such as the increasing number of cyberattacks on ERP software may impede the market growth.

report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.93%. The increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs is notably driving the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market growth, although factors such as the increasing number of cyberattacks on ERP software may impede the market growth. The enterprise performance management market is projected to grow by USD 2.23 billion with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increased demand for cloud-based enterprise performance management applications is one of the key factors driving the enterprise performance management market growth.

Enterprise Application Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 104.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Epicor Software Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intuit Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Appendix

About Us

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

