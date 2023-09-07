Enterprise Asset Management Market to grow by USD 2.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise asset management market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio offering. The growing number of partnerships and acquisitions is a key factor driving market growth. Several market players have formed Strategic Partnerships and acquired additional suppliers with a view to gaining a competitive advantage over their competitors. A new customer in each field is brought about by strategic partnerships between suppliers. In addition, market participants may be able to develop cloud applications for Enterprise Asset Management, which will also extend their geographical reach across different regions. For example, to meet the growing demand for IFS Ultimo, IFS, a leading cloud enterprise software provider, announced an acceleration of its investment in resources. Consequently, it is expected that more product-level innovation and increased demand for enterprise asset management solutions will be driven by a growing number of Strategic Partnerships and supplier acquisitions. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the enterprise asset management market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 2.04 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Asset Management Market 2023-2027

Enterprise Asset Management Market - Market Dynamics

Implementation issues associated with enterprise asset management are significant challenges restricting market growth. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

Enterprise Asset Management Market - Segment Analysis

The enterprise asset management market has been segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for enterprise asset management is increasing significantly to bridge the gap in mobility apps with legacy applications on-premises. As different industries such as BSFI, healthcare, logistics, and transportation, as well as others, handle sensitive data, data security and compliance reasons are often required. Large enterprises are dominant in the market for enterprise asset management, because they're more interested in functionality over cost effectiveness. In addition, on-premises deployment makes it possible to monitor business processes in real-time. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In the region, manufacturing, telecommunications, infrastructure development, BFSI, and retail activities continue to increase at a steady pace. View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the enterprise asset management market:

ABB Ltd., Aptean Group of Companies, AVEVA Group Plc, CGI Inc., Cheqroom NV, Fortive Corp., Fracttal Tech S L, IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Limble Solutions LLC. , Oracle Corp., PcsInfinity, PDI Technologies Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, SOCIETE SAS, Techgate LLC, and Constellation Software Inc.

Related Reports:

The investor ESG software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 616.29 million.

The trade management software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,052.31 million.

Enterprise Asset Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aptean Group of Companies, AVEVA Group Plc, CGI Inc., Cheqroom NV, Fortive Corp., Fracttal Tech S L, IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Limble Solutions LLC. , Oracle Corp., PcsInfinity, PDI Technologies Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, SOCIETE SAS, Techgate LLC, and Constellation Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio