Enterprise Automation Strategy the Focus of ISG Event

STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise executives and automation thought leaders will gather July 15-16 in New York for the ISG Automation Summit, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Exploring the changes brought about by artificial intelligence, cognitive technologies and robotic process automation (RPA), the two-day event at the Westin New York Times Square will offer strategic guidance and practical advice for identifying top automation priorities, implementing and scaling automation technologies, and responding to the challenges of driving digital transformation.

The agenda includes hands-on technology demonstrations in the ISG Innovation Labs, business pitches from entrepreneurs competing in the ISG Startup Challenge, a networking lunch organized by area of interest, and expert-led panel discussions, including a "Beat the Bot" session encouraging audience members to pose their most difficult robotic and intelligent automation questions.

"RPA, cognitive and blockchain technologies are creating competitive advantage by improving processes in such areas as customer service, back-office operations and warehouse management," said Mark Davison, partner and global lead, ISG Automation. "The ISG Automation Summit will give participants a clear understanding of the automation opportunity in their IT or business services environment, as well as how to define their priorities, build the business case and begin the process."

Master Sergeant (Retired) Leroy Petry will deliver the featured presentation, "How Robotics Changed My Life," on Tuesday, July 16. A U.S. Army veteran who deployed eight times in support of the global war on terror, Petry is a recipient of the Medal of Honor, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and other military honors, and was inducted into the Distinguished Members of the 75th Ranger Regiment and the Ranger Hall of Fame in 2017. Petry will detail his path to the Medal of Honor, the personal impact of robotics on his life, and his predictions for what's next for robotic technology.

Stanton Jones, director and principal analyst, ISG Research, will unveil the results of the 2019 ISG Bot 3.0 Survey, the latest snapshot of enterprise automation capability and the follow-up to the initial ISG Bot 3.0 study, released in July 2018, which found that nearly half of enterprises with advanced automation capability were exceeding business expectations for cost savings, productivity, accuracy, compliance and customer experience.

Additional speakers include Rich Benoit, director, automation solutions, McKesson; Michael Ludden, head of developer advocacy, Bose; Jeremy Balkin, head of innovation, HSBC Bank U.S.; Zachary Toner, intelligent automation lead, Dover Corporation, and Ahmed Kashan, senior manager of IT, Baxter Healthcare.

Following the ISG Automation Summit, ISG is inviting participants to join the ISG 2019 Automation Tour, which will go behind the scenes with automation leaders for a series of interactive innovation showcases with companies in the New York area. Registration is available on the ISG Automation Tour website.

To underscore the importance of automation to businesses of all sizes and in all industries, Davison said ISG also has organized a series of client and peer events across the U.S. in the month leading up to the ISG Automation Summit. For more information about the "ISG Road to the Summit" events, visit this website.

The ISG Automation Summit is sponsored by Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Stefanini and Zensar. Media sponsors are CIO Review, Information Leadership Forum and Tryolabs. More details about the ISG Automation Summit can be found on the event website.

The New York event is the third of four ISG Automation Summit events this year. The series included May events in Paris and Frankfurt, and will conclude with a fourth event in London, September 11–12. For more information about the London event, visit the event website.

