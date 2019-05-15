Enterprise Bank & Trust Investing in New Mexico Communities

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Bank & Trust announced today the establishment of a new fund, through the Enterprise Bank & Trust Foundation, that will contribute resources directly into New Mexico communities over the next three years. This funding amounts to an additional 33% over the funding previously contributed by LANB in these communities. Enterprise recently completed a merger with LANB.

Enterprise's New Mexico-based management team is working to define the parameters and specific initiatives for these new investments. Details will be shared as commitments are finalized in the Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque communities.

"We already provide substantial funding to many nonprofit organizations in the New Mexico communities we serve," said Liddie Martinez, President, Los Alamos Market. "LANB's impressive legacy of community engagement and support is valued tremendously at Enterprise — and there is no better way to honor that legacy."

"We are proud to further enhance the already deep-rooted commitment to the community," said Jim Lally, President and CEO of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. "The legacy LANB has built in New Mexico is impressive, and we will continue to support that legacy in meaningful and visible ways," Lally said.

About Enterprise Bank & Trust

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC), with approximately $7 billion in assets, is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Mo. Enterprise Bank & Trust operates 34 branch offices in Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at enterprisebank.com.

