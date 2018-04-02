Enterprise Car Sales Now Offering Three-Month SiriusXM Subscription to Customers

"Enterprise serves a tremendous number of auto buyers across the country and we are very pleased to have their many dealerships now participating in the SiriusXM Pre-Owned Program," said Gail Berger, Vice President, Automotive Remarketing for SiriusXM. "Enterprise's very large inventory of vehicles enables them to offer many of their customers the valued benefit of SiriusXM All Access, which gives listeners access to our world-class programming lineup not only through the dashboard, but anywhere via the SiriusXM app. It also allows SiriusXM to reach many new subscribers and empower them to experience the best audio entertainment available."

"SiriusXM is a desirable feature for many drivers and their passengers, and we're excited to offer our customers a 90-day subscription with their purchase of any SiriusXM-equipped vehicle," said Mike Bystrom, Corporate Vice President of Enterprise Car Sales. "Enterprise Car Sales provides the same renowned, high level of service that is a hallmark of the Enterprise brand, and this offering is a complement to the service we provide our customers."

The SiriusXM Pre-Owned Program now features the participation of nearly 30,000 auto dealers across the country and gives pre-owned customers easy access to SiriusXM when they buy any satellite radio-equipped vehicle, regardless of manufacturer. For more information on the SiriusXM Pre-Owned Program please visit www.siriusxmdealerprograms.com.

The All Access audio package is SiriusXM's most extensive offering and includes a wide variety of commercial-free music, plus every NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL game, every NASCAR race, live college sports, plus talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels. An All Access subscription also gives listeners the ability to tune in to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and on many connected devices in the home including Amazon Alexa devices, smart TVs, Sony PlayStation, Roku and more.

In addition to three months of SiriusXM All Access audio, Enterprise Car Sales customers who purchase a vehicle equipped with SiriusXM Infotainment services will get three months of access to useful in-vehicle information. SiriusXM Infotainment features include traffic and weather data, fuel prices and more delivered directly to the vehicle's navigation display.

Visit www.SiriusXM.com for more details.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 32.7 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.8 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

To download SiriusXM logos and artwork, visit http://www.siriusxm.com/LogosAndPhotos.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract and retain subscribers, which is uncertain; interference to our service from wireless operations; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; the security of the personal information about our customers; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Andrew FitzPatrick

SiriusXM

Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Katie Bowring

Enterprise Car Sales

Kathryn.H.Bowring@ehi.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-car-sales-now-offering-three-month-siriusxm-subscription-to-customers-300622542.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

