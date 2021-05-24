Enterprise-Class Automation Innovations Revealed at Nintex ProcessFest® 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, recently shared the company's innovation roadmap and latest enhancements to its next generation Nintex Workflow Cloud during its largest virtual event of the year, Nintex ProcessFest® 2021 on May 20 which is now available on-demand.

Watch Nintex ProcessFest® 2021 at https://www.nintex.com/nintex-processfest-2021/. The interactive on-demand experience includes a 90-minute keynote featuring customer stories and the latest innovations in process mapping, digital forms and automation; 13 technical deep dives, 10-plus partner sessions, and valuable customer success resources.

"Innovation is a significant part of our product DNA at Nintex," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "We remain committed and focused on continuously enhancing our process platform's powerful and easy-to-use features and capabilities to meet and exceed the end-to-end process management and automation needs of our global Nintex community."

The latest release of Nintex Workflow Cloud features more than 30 new connectors that integrate with Gmail, Stripe, Bitly, GoToMeeting, Github, Azure Computer Vision, and more; SharePoint Web Part integrations for forms; a brand-new intelligent PDF forms convertor; and My Nintex, a new in-product experience that gives workflow participants the same control and visibility over forms, tasks, and workflows that workflow designers enjoy with the platform.

Today, more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across nearly every industry are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives with the process mapping, workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA), and document automation software capabilities Nintex offers.

During Nintex ProcessFest® 2021, Nintex customer Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, which serves more than 20 million consumers across 47 Florida counties, discussed how the organization has successfully leveraged the complete Nintex Process Platform to create a process excellence culture and drive business outcomes. Read the case study at https://www.nintex.com/case-study/coca-cola-beverages-florida/.

Hernando County School District, which serves more than 23,000 students on Florida's central west coast, also presented and shared how the district has successfully put the Nintex Process Platform to work to manage increasing workloads for its construction and facilities departments and ensure that business processes are not only documented but consistently followed across the organization. Read the case study at https://www.nintex.com/case-study/hernando-county-schools/.

