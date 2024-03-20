Enterprise Community Development Announces Janine Lind as President

Housing Leader Joins Largest Nonprofit Affordable Housing Developer in the Mid-Atlantic

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Community Development, Inc. (ECD), a leading non-profit owner and developer of affordable homes in the Mid-Atlantic and an affiliate of Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise), today announced the appointment Janine Lind as its new president starting April 29.

Based out of ECD's Silver Spring, Md. office, Lind will lead the Community Development division's high-impact residential development, preservation, asset and property management, and resident services work and its $1.4 billion portfolio of 115 communities serving 24,000 residents. As a member of Enterprise's governing Operating Committee, she will work to ensure that the organization's efforts across all of its divisions—Community Development, Capital and Solutions—are integrated to amplify Enterprise's work to address the nation's shortage of affordable homes.

"Janine's experience and dedication to mission-focused housing organizations make her a clear choice to lead our Community Development division and to help make home and community places of pride and belonging," said Shaun Donovan, president and CEO of Enterprise Community Partners. "Janine believes that a home is more than just a place to live – it's a platform for equity, upward mobility, and success, values that we share at Enterprise and are at the center of everything we do."

Lind is a seasoned leader with an extensive background in resident services, property management, and affordable housing. She has served in leadership roles at housing providers with portfolios ranging from 15,000 to 40,000 homes across 28 states, including substantial experience in the Mid-Atlantic. Most recently she served as MidPen Housing Corporation's first-ever chief operating officer, where she oversaw the non-profit organization's work to develop and manage high-quality affordable housing in Northern California.

"Janine's advocacy for effective affordable housing solutions aligns precisely with our organization's ambitions," said Christine Madigan, the interim president of Enterprise Community Development who will return to her role as executive vice president at the end of April. "We look forward to working together to create and preserve thriving communities across the region and deliver essential services to the 13,000-plus households we serve across our growing portfolio."

In addition to her experience at MidPen, where she helped lead the organization's growth as it absorbed over 5,000 units in the construction pipeline, Lind's career includes leadership roles at Progress Residential, Cerberus Capital, Edgewood Management Corporation, Guardian Management, and WinnCompanies.

"Enterprise, with its breadth and depth of experience, is well positioned to be a catalyst for systems change and to lead the way in ensuring that more people have access to safe and affordable homes," said Lind. "I am thrilled to be joining Enterprise and leading the Community Development division's work to build, preserve and manage affordable housing for people across the Mid-Atlantic at a time when there is desperate need for these homes."

Lind is the founder of the Permanent Supportive Housing Coalition, a Bay Area group of eight nonprofits focused on driving systems and policy change. She also is a board and advisory member of the Housing Partners Insurance Exchange and has been a member of the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council. She previously served as the vice chair of the Affordable Housing Management Association's legislative and regulatory affairs committees.

Lind received her M.B.A. in real estate from Marylhurst University, a B.A. in marketing from The American College of Applied Arts and completed several certification programs at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Enterprise is a national nonprofit that exists to make a good home possible for the millions of families without one. We support community development organizations on the ground, aggregate and invest capital for impact, advance housing policy at every level of government, and build and manage communities ourselves. Since 1982, we have invested $64 billion and created 951,000 homes across all 50 states – all to make home and community places of pride, power and belonging. Join us at enterprisecommunity.org .

