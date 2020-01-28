Enterprise Computing Services, My IT Merge to Create Louisiana's Premier IT Managed Service Provider

SHREVEPORT, La. and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shreveport-based Enterprise Computing Services LLC ("ECS") and New-Orleans-based My IT ("My IT"), today announced they have joined forces to create a premier IT managed service provider serving Louisiana and the surrounding Gulf South region.

Led by Kevin Cook, CEO of ECS, the combined company will rank among the leading IT managed service providers nationally, and serve a diverse base of small and medium-sized business ("SMB") customers across a wide variety of industries including professional services, healthcare, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction.

"ECS and My IT have each forged successful, growing businesses by establishing enduring customer relationships, solution-oriented service and support, and professional and responsive teams," Cook said. "Together, the merged company will expand our offerings and service platform to the growing base of small and mid-size businesses in the Gulf South region and beyond."

Customers will continue to rely on their existing partners for outsourced IT support needs, working with the same local technicians and professionals as in the past. At the same time, the company's larger platform means enhanced resources to invest in and adapt to the dynamic technology environment.

Rapid change in the areas of cybersecurity, cloud and the internet of things makes it harder than ever for small and medium-sized businesses to develop and maintain reliable and cost effective information technology systems to run their business.

"There's a reason that our customers continue to depend on us year after year – we know the importance of true partnership with our clients, working as an extension of their team to ensure their IT systems are reliable, secure and help drive their business forward," Cook said. "We are now better positioned than ever to manage the complexities of today's technology environment so customers can focus on what they do best."

After a short transition period, the merged company will adopt the My IT brand company-wide.

Members of both management teams will join to run the combined business, ensuring continuity of service, relationships and customer experience. As CEO, Cook will lead with a combined team of senior staff from both companies, including ECS Chief Operating Officer Jon Katz and Director of Operations Holly Lawrence, as well as My IT Chief Operating Officer Chris Gonzales, Chief Technology Officer Nick LaVerde, and Chief Strategy Officer Perryn Olson. My IT CEO Patrick Leonard will lend his rich experience and knowledge to help ensure a smooth transition before exiting the business.

"This merger is about taking two premier IT managed service businesses and forging them into a single platform from which to better serve our customers," Leonard said. "I've had the pleasure of leading My IT for the past many years, growing our business and solidifying our place among the best IT service providers in the industry. I think it's a testament to the deeply rooted vision and values shared by these two companies that they've chosen My IT as the go-forward brand. I couldn't be more excited for what's in store for the combined company, team and its customers in this next chapter. Our customers are in great hands."

About Enterprise Computing Services LLC

Founded in 1994, ECS is a managed service provider for IT services to small and mid-sized businesses. ECS offers a broad set of services including managed IT, hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, virtual CIO and security services. The Company is headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana and consists of more than 45 highly trained team members serving North Louisiana and East Texas. For more information, visit www.ecs-net.com.

About My IT LLC

Founded in 2000, My IT is a managed service provider for IT services to small and mid-sized businesses. My IT offers a broad set of services including managed IT, hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, virtual CIO, VoIP and security services. The Company is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana and consists of more than 25 highly trained team members serving South and Central Louisiana. For more information, visit www.myitsupport.com.

