Enterprise Content Management Leader FileBank Expands, Hires Director of Business Development

OAKLAND, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FileBank Inc., a family-owned enterprise content management company based which has continued to expand in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, today announced the hiring of Scott Kaufman, a veteran educator and technologist, as its northeast director of business development.

Kaufman brings unparalleled insight into the needs and opportunities of school districts across the region. He joins Filebank from the Garrison Union Free School District, where he served as director of technology. Scott had previously served as a Principal for Southern Westchester Board of Cooperative Education Services (SWBOCES). In addition to his administrative work, he served as an adjunct professor at Manhattanville College, teaching courses focused on the education of students with emotional and behavioral challenges. He spent nearly a decade as a special education teacher before making the transition to the executive level leadership positions within the educational space.

Scott lives in Ramsey, New Jersey with his wife and two daughters ages 6 and 8. Scott has also been a member of the Ramsey School Board since January 2020.

"I love helping others find their path to success. While that passion has a home in the field of education, I have also found it through working with organizations as they navigate complex issues," said Scott Kaufman, northeast director of business development at FileBank. "My role at FileBank reflects this passion and I am energized by the opportunity to connect educational leaders with the technology to make their critical jobs easier."

Over the past 18 months, FileBank has grown its client roster in the government and education space, signing with clients such as the Wisconsin National Guard and South Brunswick Board of Education. Helping its pre-existing clients support remote workforces and maintain continuity during an uncertain year, FileBank expanded its services with, Lumberton Board of Education, Montclair State University, Millburn Township, Newark Public Schools, Northern Valley Board of Education, Pemberton Township Schools, South Hampton Housing Authority, and Weehawken Board of Education, among others.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Scott join our growing team and operation," said Greg Copeland, President and Founder of FileBank. "His experience and expertise in education is an invaluable asset as we continue to expand across the Northeast."

FileBank provides enterprise content management services and connects physical and digital infrastructure to over 300 schools and municipalities through a robust technology platform, 18 separate services from scanning to archiving to secure shredding, and a 600,000 cubic foot archive center known as "the Vault."

About FileBank

