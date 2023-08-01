Enterprise Content Management market will grow at a CAGR of 16.21% from 2022 to 2027|Growing need to enhance content security and optimize business processes with automated workflows to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise content management market size is set to grow by USD 20,617.49 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 16.21%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The growing need to enhance content security and optimize business processes with automated workflows is a key factor driving market growth. Sensitive information protection is now more challenging than ever due to the increase in online threats. Digital communication and collaboration tools are becoming more and more important to businesses. Many businesses are using enterprise content management solutions with cutting-edge content security capabilities to address these issues. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Content Management Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Enterprise Content Management Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

End-user

BFSI



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Retail



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The on-premises segment refers to the delivery of software or applications within an organization's network infrastructure or physical hardware. This approach gives organizations more control and customization, making it the preferred option for many organizations. One of the main benefits of on-premises deployments is improved security.

North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has a strong presence in the market due to the high rate of technology adoption in various companies. Enterprise content management has evolved significantly in North America due to the growth of big data and the need for efficient document management. Additionally, the use of enterprise content management software has also grown significantly in North America, especially in the healthcare sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Enterprise Content Management Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the enterprise content management market include Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Alfresco Software Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, Compulink Management Center Inc., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., DNN Corp., Epicor Software Corp., HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M Files, Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Salesforce Inc., and Xerox Holdings Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the enterprise content management market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendors Offering -

Adobe Inc.: The company offers enterprise content management system architecture to scale content without losing the personality of the brand.

The company offers enterprise content management system architecture to scale content without losing the personality of the brand. Alfresco Software Ltd.: The company offers enterprise content management which provides content services, information governance, contextual search and insight, and easy integration with leading business applications.

The company offers enterprise content management which provides content services, information governance, contextual search and insight, and easy integration with leading business applications. Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers enterprise content management solutions that manage and optimize the business content lifecycle to improve operational efficiencies and customer service.

Enterprise Content Management Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rise in the adoption of AI-based enterprise content management is a major trend in the market. To improve their operations and gain a competitive edge in the market, businesses from a variety of industries are integrating AI into their content management systems. For instance, a retailer can use machine learning to analyze consumer data, spot buying trends, and then adjust their advertising efforts. Hence, the rising adoption is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Difficulties with integration and implementation of enterprise content management with current applications are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Enterprise content management is an essential tool for businesses to manage, organize, and store their digital content. However, many companies struggle to integrate and implement enterprise content management into their current applications. These challenges range from technical limitations to a lack of infrastructure. Therefore, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Enterprise Content Management Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise content management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise content management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise content management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise content management market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Enterprise Content Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,617.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Alfresco Software Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, Compulink Management Center Inc., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., DNN Corp., Epicor Software Corp., HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M Files, Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Salesforce Inc., and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.1 Market overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global enterprise content management market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global enterprise content management market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 123: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alfresco Software Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Alfresco Software Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Alfresco Software Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Alfresco Software Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 130: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 131: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 133: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.6 Datamatics Global Services Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Datamatics Global Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Datamatics Global Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Datamatics Global Services Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Epicor Software Corp.

Exhibit 138: Epicor Software Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Epicor Software Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Epicor Software Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 HP Inc.

Exhibit 141: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: HP Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Hyland Software Inc.

Exhibit 146: Hyland Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Hyland Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Hyland Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 M Files

Files Exhibit 154: M Files - Overview



Exhibit 155: M Files - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: M Files - Key offerings

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 165: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 169: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Xerox Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 179: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

