Enterprise Content Management market will grow USD 20.61 billion from 2022 to 2027|North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

The enterprise content management market size is set to grow by USD 20.61 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 16.21%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has a strong presence in the market due to the high rate of technology adoption in various companies. Enterprise content management has evolved significantly in North America due to the growth of big data and the need for efficient document management. Additionally, the use of enterprise content management software has also grown significantly in North America, especially in the healthcare sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Enterprise Content Management Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

End-user

BFSI



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Retail



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The on-premises segment refers to the delivery of software or applications within an organization's network infrastructure or physical hardware. This approach gives organizations more control and customization, making it the preferred option for many organizations. One of the main benefits of on-premises deployments is improved security.

Enterprise Content Management Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the enterprise content management market include Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Alfresco Software Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, Compulink Management Center Inc., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., DNN Corp., Epicor Software Corp., HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M Files, Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Salesforce Inc., and Xerox Holdings Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the enterprise content management market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendors Offering -

Adobe Inc.: The company offers enterprise content management system architecture to scale content without losing the personality of the brand.

The company offers enterprise content management system architecture to scale content without losing the personality of the brand. Alfresco Software Ltd.: The company offers enterprise content management which provides content services, information governance, contextual search and insight, and easy integration with leading business applications.

The company offers enterprise content management which provides content services, information governance, contextual search and insight, and easy integration with leading business applications. Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers enterprise content management solutions that manage and optimize the business content lifecycle to improve operational efficiencies and customer service.

Enterprise Content Management Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growing need to enhance content security and optimize business processes with automated workflows is a key factor driving market growth. Sensitive information protection is now more challenging than ever due to the increase in online threats. Digital communication and collaboration tools are becoming more and more important to businesses. Many businesses are using enterprise content management solutions with cutting-edge content security capabilities to address these issues. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rise in the adoption of AI-based enterprise content management is a major trend in the market. To improve their operations and gain a competitive edge in the market, businesses from a variety of industries are integrating AI into their content management systems. For instance, a retailer can use machine learning to analyze consumer data, spot buying trends, and then adjust their advertising efforts. Hence, the rising adoption is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Difficulties with integration and implementation of enterprise content management with current applications are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Enterprise content management is an essential tool for businesses to manage, organize, and store their digital content. However, many companies struggle to integrate and implement enterprise content management into their current applications. These challenges range from technical limitations to a lack of infrastructure. Therefore, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Enterprise Content Management Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise content management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise content management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise content management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise content management market vendors

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Deployment Market Segmentation by End-User Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

