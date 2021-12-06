Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Grows by USD 35.84 Bn | Increase in Use of Mobile Devices to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

An increase in the use of mobile devices is one of the key drivers influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. With the growing adoption of mobile devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, the need for cyber security solutions is rising. In addition, with technological advances, the acceptance of mobile devices for m-commerce, bill payment, and GPS is also increasing. However, such rising use of these mobile devices has further resulted in an increase in incidences of data theft and cybercrimes. As a result, more and more enterprises are adopting advanced enterprise cybersecurity solutions to ensure data and network security. In addition, other factors such as increasing IT security investments and surging adoption of cloud-based services will further fuel the market growth positively during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The high cost of implementation will emerge as one of the key factors likely to hinder the market growth. The overall deployment cost of enterprise cyber security solutions includes the cost of software licensing, system designing, and customization implementation training and maintenance. In addition, SMEs with financial constraints may not be able to adopt cyber security solutions because of their high cost. As a result, the higher costs associated with the implementation of these solutions may hamper the market's growth. Furthermore, factors such as threat from open-source network security solution and complex IT infrastructure will also limit the market's growth in the long run.

The enterprise cyber security solutions market report is segmented by End-user (telecom and manufacturing, government, BFSI, healthcare, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The telecom and manufacturing end-user segment held the largest enterprise cyber security solutions market share in 2020. The segment is likely to continue its dominance in the market owing to the increasing adoption of enterprise cyber security solutions to protect and secure sensitive telecom consumer data including customer identity, bank account details, call preferences, and other demographic information. Stakeholders of the industry have been deploying cyber security solutions at the telecom data centers, which, in turn, will drive market growth.

In terms of Geography, North America led the enterprise cyber security solutions market share in 2020 and will remain the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US will emerge as the key market for enterprise cyber security solutions in North America owing to the presence of several leading vendors including Intel, Akamai Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, and Cisco Systems. Furthermore, rising number of cyberattacks substantially in industries such as retail, manufacturing, IT, telecom, healthcare, and BFSI in the country have created the need to protect business data, thus, increasing the adoption of cybersecurity solutions in the upcoming years.

Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 35.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Intercede Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

