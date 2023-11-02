Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Market Size to Grow by USD 96.98 Billion at a CAGR of 15.07% from 2022 to 2027 - The rising demand for data integration and visual analytics drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise data management (EDM) market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.07% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 96.98 billion. The rising demand for data integration and visual analytics, growing demand for digitalization, and data explosion across industries are projected as the key factors leading to the enterprise data management (EDM) market share growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Data Management Market 2023-2027

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysis, there are several market segments classified including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others in the enterprise data management (EDM) market.

Among all these segments, the BFSI segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period - 2022 to 2027. It was valued at USD 17.01 billion in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, North America is projected at top of the list. 40% of the total market share growth will be originated from North America by 2027.

Technavio further suggests, US and Canada are two major countries in the region have several industries adopting advanced technologies prevalently. Therefore, the data volume generated is high, which further leads to the usage of EDM software solutions.

The US is known as the leading market for EDM solutions in North America.

Moreover, the North American region has the headquarters of several major companies. These companies are undergoing major developments, such as M&A and the launch of new products, to make their presence stronger in the market during the COVID-19 crisis. Such developments will encourage the enterprise data management market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The growing demand for digitalization is considerably driving the enterprise data management (EDM) market growth.

Technavio also suggests various technology-related advancements will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the EDM market from 2022 to 2027.

As an emerging market challenge, several challenges encountered in integrating unscalable applications may impede market growth as per Technavio's report.

Key Market Vendors

There are a few key vendors operating in the market, mentioned in the report such as:

Accenture Plc

Intel Corp.

Amazon.com Inc.

Innovative Systems Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

HP Inc.

Hyland Software Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Informatica Inc.

What`s New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Major Data Covered in this Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the enterprise data management (EDM) market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the EDM market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

