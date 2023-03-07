Enterprise Data Management Market to Reach $224.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 10.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the amount of data collected from various corporate processes and implementation of Artificial Intelligence in cognitive media solutions drive the growth of the global enterprise data management market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Enterprise Data Management Market by Component Type (Software, Service), by Product Type (Data Security, Master Data Management (MDM), Data Integration, Data Migration, Data Warehousing & Business Intelligence, Others), by Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), by End-use Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & Information Technology, Government & Public Sector, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global enterprise data management industry generated $79.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $224.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in the amount of data collected from various corporate processes and implementation of Artificial Intelligence in cognitive media solutions drive the growth of the global enterprise data management market. However, the shortage of skilled workforce restricts the market growth. Moreover, the key industry players are investing heavily in the research and development of smart, unique solutions to sustain their growth, which is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7304

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had negatively impacted various industries that led to a drastic decline in information technology sales. As enterprise data management is widely used in technology industry, there was significant reduction in the enterprise data management demand globally.

Sales of enterprise data management are directly proportional to the demand from end-use industries namely healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance sector (BFSI), telecom & information technology, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, government & defense and others. However, the demand for enterprise data management in Telecom & Information Technology industry was greatly affected owing to import-export restrictions, closed borders, and supply chain disruptions during the lockdown.

Economic slowdown had affected the setup of new enterprise data management projects in the situation of financial uncertainty, many organizations were being compelled to contemplate more fast adoption of cloud services to meet their computing and storage requirements.

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Checkout - Allied Market Research

The on-premises segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment type, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global enterprise data management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to its low upfront costs and maintenance costs. Also, there are high chances of accessing the data even if the internet fails. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rapid technological innovation to shift data on cloud model.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on organization type, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global enterprise data management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to massive investment from large scale businesses to integrate data management solutions. However, the small and medium sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to massive funding from government and regulatory authorities to boost small scale businesses.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global enterprise data management market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of major manufacturers operating in this market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in spending capabilities, owing to presence of countries mainly China, Japan, India which are investing heavily in data management and security solutions.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Purchase Enquiry - Enterprise Data Management Market by Component Type (Software, Service), by Product Type (Data Security, Master Data Management (MDM), Data Integration, Data Migration, Data Warehousing & Business Intelligence, Others), by Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), by End-use Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & Information Technology, Government & Public Sector, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Leading Market Players: -

IBM Corporation,

SAS Institute Inc.,

Teradata Corporation,

Oracle Corporation,

SAP SE,

Symantec,

Cloudera, Inc.,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

EnterWorks, Inc.,

Zaloni, Inc.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

AI in Telecommunication Market Expected to Reach $38.8 Billion by 2031

AI Powered Storage Market Expected to Reach $162.5 Billion by 2031

Digital Rights Management Market Expected to Reach $24.63 Billion by 2030

AI Edge Computing Market Expected to Reach $59.6 Billion by 2030

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Expected to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research