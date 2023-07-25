Enterprise Data Storage Market size to grow by USD 11.35 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increased adoption of cloud applications drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise data storage market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Data Storage Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Enterprise Data Storage Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on solution (SAN, NAS, and DAS), type (storage, backup, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth by the storage area network (SAN) segment will be significant during the forecast period. A storage area network (SAN) is a dedicated high-speed network that connects enterprise storage devices to multiple servers. It transfers data from the common user network and organizes it into an independent high-speed network. SAN enables each server to access storage devices and control storage volumes. In the event of a system failure, the backup server can take over the primary server by connecting to the storage volume in a consolidated environment. Enterprises primarily utilize SAN storage devices due to their superior flexibility, availability, and performance compared to DAS or NAS storage systems. SAN, functioning as a local area network (LAN), efficiently handles the transfer of large data volumes. SAN storage devices facilitate data storage, retrieval, and replication using advanced servers and multiple disk arrays. Key market players such as Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, and IBM are renowned for their SAN equipment. The adoption of SAN by these prominent vendors will drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global enterprise data storage market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global enterprise data storage market.

North America is estimated to account for 31% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. North America is experiencing rapid growth in the global enterprise data storage market. The region's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting enterprise data storage solutions due to their potential benefits, including improved write speed and lower power consumption. SMEs in North America face constant pressure to stay updated with evolving technologies and gain a competitive advantage over their peers. The rise of IoT and third-platform technologies like cloud computing and analytics is driving organizations to implement IT solutions, necessitating robust IT infrastructure and real-time application environments. This surge in demand for IT solutions will drive the growth of enterprise data storage solutions in North America during the forecast period. The region's market growth is further supported by the establishment of numerous data centers, as exemplified by Google Canada's recent announcement to invest USD 600 million in a data center in Quebec . Additionally, factors such as the escalating volume of data generated by businesses, the need for efficient data management and storage solutions, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage solutions contribute to the market's steady expansion. As a result, the enterprise data storage market is expected to exhibit positive growth in North America during the forecast period.

Enterprise Data Storage Market – Market Dynamics

Key Enterprise Data Storage Market Driver

The major factor driving the market growth is the increased adoption of cloud applications. The rising adoption of cloud applications, such as SaaS and PaaS, has resulted in increased demand for enterprise data storage solutions that can seamlessly integrate with cloud platforms. This trend has led to the development of cloud-based storage solutions, offering benefits like scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness for organizations seeking robust data storage options. These cloud-based storage solutions can easily scale up or down to accommodate the evolving storage needs of organizations without requiring substantial investments in hardware or infrastructure. As more organizations embrace cloud applications, the demand for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective storage solutions that integrate with cloud platforms is driving the growth of the global enterprise data storage market. This growth trajectory is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Key Enterprise Data Storage Market Trends

The increasing adoption of Software-defined storage (SDS) is an emerging trend shaping market growth. SDS, a storage architecture that separates the control plane from the data plane, offers enhanced flexibility, scalability, and cost savings. Unlike traditional hardware-based storage systems, SDS utilizes software to manage storage resources across various hardware platforms. As data volumes continue to surge, conventional storage solutions face challenges in keeping pace. SDS presents a more efficient and adaptable approach to storing and managing data, enabling organizations to rapidly and cost-effectively scale their storage infrastructure. The increasing adoption of virtualization technologies further contributes to the demand for SDS. By decoupling the control plane from the data plane, SDS provides greater flexibility in deploying virtual machines and applications, helping organizations optimize their virtualization environments. In summary, the growing demand for more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective enterprise data storage solutions, driven by the exponential growth of data volumes and the shift towards cloud computing, is expected to propel the rapid growth of the SDS market during the forecast period.

Major Enterprise Data Storage Market Challenge

High operating expenses for vendors are the major challenge hindering market growth. Vendors in the market may encounter high operating expenses due to various factors, such as research and development (R&D) costs associated with developing new storage solutions. The need to invest in new technologies and infrastructure to remain competitive can significantly increase their operating expenses. Additionally, vendors must maintain a complex infrastructure comprising data centers, servers, networking equipment, and other hardware and software systems, which adds to their costs. Furthermore, substantial investments in marketing and sales efforts, including advertising, participation in industry conferences, and recruitment of sales staff, are necessary to reach potential customers. These factors contribute to the elevated operating expenses faced by vendors in the global enterprise data storage market, potentially impacting its growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Enterprise Data Storage Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enterprise data storage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the enterprise data storage market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the enterprise data storage market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise data storage market vendors

Enterprise Data Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinidat Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Veritas Technologies LLC, Western Digital Corp., and Zadara Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

