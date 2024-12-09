Enterprise Data Storage Market to grow by USD 11.6 Billion (2024-2028), driven by increased cloud application adoption, Report with AI impact on trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global enterprise data storage market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of cloud applications is driving market growth, with a trend towards software-defined storage. However, high operating expenses for vendors poses a challenge. Key market players include Broadcom Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinidat Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Veritas Technologies LLC, Western Digital Corp., and Zadara Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Solution (SAN, NAS, and DAS), Type (Storage, Backup, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinidat Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Veritas Technologies LLC, Western Digital Corp., and Zadara Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Software-defined Storage (SDS) market in the enterprise data storage sector is experiencing significant growth due to its flexibility, scalability, and cost savings. SDS separates the control plane from the data plane, enabling organizations to manage storage resources across multiple hardware platforms using software. The market's expansion is fueled by the exponential growth of data and the shift towards cloud computing. Traditional storage solutions are struggling to cope with increasing data volumes, while SDS offers a more efficient and agile alternative. Furthermore, SDS is compatible with various cloud platforms and supports the agility and scalability needed for cloud-based applications and services. The adoption of virtualization technologies is another factor driving SDS market growth, as it allows for greater flexibility in deploying virtual machines and optimizing virtualization environments. In summary, the SDS market is poised for continued growth during the forecast period, driven by the need for flexible, scalable, and cost-effective enterprise data storage solutions in the context of escalating data volumes and the transition to cloud computing.

The Enterprise Data Storage Market is thriving with big businesses seeking reliable and scalable solutions for managing their digital data. Products and services in this market include hardware like Hard Disk Drives and Solid State Drives (SSDs), and software solutions such as Software-Defined Storage (SDS), Hyperconverged Infrastructures (HCI), and Cloud Storage Services. Trends include data accessibility, security, and the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, and Natural Language Processing in corporate operations. Data placement, tiering, and cybersecurity are key concerns, with solutions like immutable snapshots, encryption, and ransomware detection becoming essential. The market caters to both on-premises data centers and cloud infrastructures, with cloud service providers offering reasonably priced, dependable solutions for startups and mid-sized businesses. Infrastructure configurations, edge computing deployments, hybrid cloud environments, and data-intensive applications are driving innovation in this specialist industry. Additionally, the Internet of Things, 5G networks, and digital transformation initiatives are creating new opportunities for growth. Mobile storage solutions and cloud-based storage services are also gaining popularity.

Market Challenges

• The global enterprise data storage market faces substantial operating expenses for vendors due to various reasons. Significant Research and Development (R&D) costs are incurred to create innovative storage solutions and keep up with technological advancements. Vendors also need to maintain a large and intricate infrastructure, including data centers, servers, networking equipment, and software systems, which can be costly to build and maintain. Additionally, marketing and sales efforts require substantial investments to reach potential clients through advertising, industry events, and hiring sales teams. The competitive nature of the market compels vendors to differentiate their offerings, further increasing expenses. Consequently, designing and developing specific enterprise data storage solutions to cater to diverse end-user needs involves considerable investments in R&D and product development, acting as a potential growth barrier for the global enterprise data storage market.

• Big enterprises face numerous challenges in managing their growing business-related information. The storage of digital data has become a critical aspect of IT infrastructure, with various storage mechanisms like storage systems, SAN, NAS, DAS, networked appliances, and storage drives. Durability and scalability are essential for these storage subsystems to handle large workloads and unstructured data. Redundancy, logical storage containers, and disaster recovery and backup restoration functions are crucial for data protection. Centralized remote support and administration simplify management. Big data analytics require scalable and distributed storage solutions. Challenges include cabling and connectivity for SAN and networking, operating platforms, and integration with AI, ML, and 5G communication infrastructure. Data security is paramount, especially for IT systems and telecommunication, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. Software manufacturers offer solutions for various storage needs, including hyper-converged storage and cloud storage. Agile and durable storage mechanisms are essential for handling the ever-evolving IT landscape.

Segment Overview

This enterprise data storage market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Solution 1.1 SAN

1.2 NAS

1.3 DAS Type 2.1 Storage

2.2 Backup

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 SAN- A Storage Area Network (SAN) is a dedicated high-speed network that connects enterprise storage devices to multiple servers. It moves data from the common user network and organizes it into an independent, high-speed network, allowing each server to access storage devices and control their volumes. SANs are a type of Local Area Network (LAN) designed for handling large data volumes. They support data storage, retrieval, and replication using high-end servers and multiple disk arrays. Vendors like Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and IBM offer SAN solutions, including FC and iSCSI. SANs provide benefits such as storage virtualization, high-speed disk technologies, and dynamic failover protection. SANs improve storage management and fault tolerance, fueling the use of AI and real-time analytics for optimizing IT operations. SANs come in three types: Virtual SAN, Unified SAN, and Converged SAN. The advantages of SANs, including storage virtualization and high-speed disk technologies, are expected to drive the growth of the global enterprise storage market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Enterprise Data Storage Market encompasses various storage solutions designed to accommodate the vast amounts of digital data generated by big businesses. Conventional storage systems, such as storage disks and subsystems, continue to be essential for corporate operations. However, cloud computing services and cloud-based solutions are increasingly popular, offering fault-tolerant, accessible storage options as a centralized source for business information. Workloads are distributed across scalable systems, including SSDs and Software-Defined Storage (SDS), ensuring high availability and efficient data accessibility. Cabling and connectivity play a crucial role in ensuring seamless data transfer between storage components and operating platforms. Data protection is a top priority, with businesses implementing various measures to safeguard their digital assets in data centers and cloud infrastructures. The market is continually evolving to meet the demands of businesses, offering innovative solutions like HCI and distributed storage to address the complexities of managing and securing large volumes of data.

Market Research Overview

The Enterprise Data Storage Market encompasses a range of storage solutions designed to meet the demands of large businesses and organizations. These storage systems include conventional storage systems such as storage disks, storage area networks (SAN), network-attached storage (NAS), direct attached storage (DAS), digital storage, and networked appliances. Cloud computing services and cloud-based solutions have also gained popularity as accessible and centralized sources for data management and protection. Fault-tolerant storage mechanisms are essential for business information resilience, ensuring data availability and disaster recovery capabilities. Data management, data sharing functions, and data security are key considerations for these systems. Storage systems come in various forms, including redundant, logical, and storage containers. Software manufacturers provide various operating platforms, distributed storage, and hyper-converged storage solutions. SSDs, SDS, HCI, and other hardware offerings are also part of the market landscape. Big enterprises require scalable, durable, and agile storage systems to handle large workloads, big data analytics, and unstructured data. Data centers and cloud infrastructures are essential components of IT systems in various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, and AI/ML. The market offers a range of scalable, dependable, and reasonably priced solutions for businesses, catering to the needs of specialist industries and startups alike. Cloud service providers and storage medium manufacturers continue to innovate, offering new products and services to meet the evolving demands of the digital age.

