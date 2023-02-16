Enterprise data warehouse market to grow at a CAGR of 20.7%; North America will account for 33% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global enterprise data warehouse market size is estimated to grow by USD 18,645.51 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 4,382.96 million. North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market 2023-2027

Enterprise data warehouse market - Five Forces

The global enterprise data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business

Enterprise data warehouse market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Enterprise data warehouse market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product type (information and analytical processing and data mining), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the information and analytical processing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by increasing globalization and the growth of the IT, BFSI, education, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global enterprise data warehouse market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global enterprise data warehouse market.

North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as technological maturity of several industries and the presence of many key vendors drive the growth of the regional market.



Enterprise data warehouse market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by data explosion across industries.

The digitization of organization across industries is leading to the generation of huge volumes of data.

For instance, BFSI companies generate a large volume of data from digital transactions. The use of advanced technologies, such as IoT, in industries, is increasing the volume of data generated in the BFSI industry.

Similarly, the increase in the viewership of popular video streaming platforms such as Netflix is resulting in the generation of large volumes of data on several things, such as error logs, video viewing activities, performance reports, and others.

Enterprise data warehouse solutions help organizations to improve the processing and analysis of such data and derive meaningful insights.

Leading trends influencing the market

Native machine data generation is identified as the key trend in the market.

Advanced devices and sensors used in smart systems are capable of eventually creating native machine data for their own machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and collaboration.

With the growing use of advanced sensors and IoT, native data is expected to become more accessible and usable in future.

However, legacy systems cannot manage such data. Hence, enterprise data warehouse software solutions are expected to witness a transformation.

These solutions are expected to be redesigned and remodeled to incorporate the consumption of native machine data to improve data analytics and process efficiency and support critical business systems.

This trend will positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Data security concerns are major challenges hindering the growth of the market.

Some of the threats faced in the enterprise data warehouse market include distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, data breaches, unsecured application programming interfaces (APIs), data loss, and account hijacking.

The increasing number of cyberattacks is compelling vendors to work with enterprises to establish service-level agreements (SLAs) during storage implementation.

These concerns are adversely affecting the growth of the market in focus.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this enterprise data warehouse market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enterprise data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the enterprise data warehouse market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the enterprise data warehouse market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise data warehouse market vendors

Enterprise Data Warehouse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18645.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accur8 Software, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amitech Solutions Inc., AtScale Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Cloudera Inc., Fusion Consulting AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., Health Catalyst Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., Solver Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Teradata Corp., and Veeva Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

