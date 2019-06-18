Enterprise Demand for Social Business Solutions Growing Amid Increasing 'Digital Dexterity'

STAMFORD, Conn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise demand for social business technologies and tools is growing in response to the increasing digital dexterity of employees and customers, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Social Business Collaboration – Services & Solutions Global Report for 2019 finds enterprises increasingly turning to social business solution providers to improve internal collaboration, brand marketing and customer support services, particularly with the rapid growth of the millennial working population and overall acceptance and use of social platforms.

Enterprises are looking for social collaboration vendors to modernize their intranets, to provide artificial intelligence-powered instant messaging and chat services, and to offer cloud-based file-synch-and-sharing platforms and multichannel virtual meeting capabilities.

The enterprise social collaboration market is witnessing competition among vendors that formerly provided pockets of collaboration services, the report adds. Vendors remaining in the market are continuously improving their products due to the changing expectations of users.

As a result, enterprises have several options, but they should examine the working style of their employees before choosing a social business collaboration vendor, the report said. "The decision to move to a new vendor cannot be made by the enterprise IT department alone, because IT generally wants a solution that integrates easily with the rest of the business," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "But the solution that integrates with existing systems may not meet the needs of users or produce meaningful results for the business."

Externally, enterprises increasingly are leveraging social media management and customer support services to engage with current and future customers. The most successful companies focus on digitally enhancing the customer experience via social media channels. Instead of maximizing reach, they seek to combat growing social skepticism of brand marketing by creating more transparent, personal and authentic interactions with their customers.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Social Business Collaboration – Services & Solutions Global Report for 2019 evaluates the capabilities of 39 providers across three quadrants: Enterprise Social Collaboration Solutions; Social Media Management Solutions, and Social Media Management Consulting and Integration.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, Facebook, Hootsuite, Igloo, Khoros, Microsoft, Slack, Sprinklr, Sutherland, Tech Mahindra and Zoho Social as leaders in one quadrant each.

