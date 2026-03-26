Enterprise Design Requires More Than Digitization to Prevent Fragmented Services, Advises Info-Tech Research Group

As organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, many still face fragmented and disconnected services. According to recent insights from Info-Tech Research Group, organizations often digitize isolated processes without end-to-end design, limiting usability and overall value. The firm's resource, Fast-Track Your Enterprise Service Design, outlines a structured approach to help CIOs and IT leaders design new services and improve existing fragmented ones so they are cohesive, user-centric, and aligned across the enterprise.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Despite continued investment in digital transformation, organizations are seeing limited returns as fragmented services fail to meet user expectations and introduce operational inefficiencies. Many initiatives remain focused on digitizing individual processes rather than designing end-to-end experiences, resulting in fragmented services, poor usability, and rising technical debt. New insights from global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group highlight the need for IT leaders to take ownership of enterprise service design to correct this trajectory.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Three-Layer Framework for Enterprise Service Design (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group International Inc.)

To support this shift, Info-Tech Research Group has published its Fast-Track Your Enterprise Service Design blueprint, which provides a structured approach to help CIOs and IT leaders design services that are user-centric, operationally sustainable, and aligned with broader business priorities.

"Digitizing processes isn't the same as designing a service," says Diana MacPherson, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Good service design brings systems, people, and processes together into a single flow of value, whether organizations are building new services or improving fragmented ones that already exist. IT is uniquely positioned to lead this effort, but doing so requires a shift from a technology-first mindset to a service-first approach."

Key Challenges Limiting Enterprise Service Design

Even as digital transformation efforts mature, organizations continue to encounter structural barriers that limit service effectiveness. Info-Tech's blueprint outlines several common challenges, including:

Treating IT as a support function rather than a strategic design partner

Designing services around internal processes instead of customer needs

Lacking clear service ownership and accountability

Failing to understand the full scope, resources, and context required to deliver and sustain services

Info-Tech's Three-Layer Framework for Enterprise Service Design

To help organizations move beyond fragmented digitization efforts, Info-Tech's blueprint introduces a three-layer service design framework that connects customer experience, business alignment, and operational execution. The firm's model ensures services are designed holistically, with clear ownership and coordination across the enterprise.

Design for the Customer Layer

Led by business and customer experience teams, this layer defines the end-to-end user journey by mapping what users see, touch, and experience across the service. By grounding service design in real interactions, organizations can ensure services are intuitive, relevant, and aligned with user needs.



Align the Business Layer

Owned by business and governance leaders, this layer connects service design to organizational priorities, internal capabilities, and risk considerations. Clear ownership at this level ensures services are viable, compliant, and strategically aligned across the enterprise.



Enable the Operational Layer

Enabled by IT leaders, architects, and operations teams, this layer integrates the people, workflows, platforms, and infrastructure required to deliver and sustain services. By aligning technology with business and customer requirements, IT ensures services are reliable, scalable, and capable of evolving over time.

Info-Tech's Fast-Track Your Enterprise Service Design blueprint provides CIOs and IT leaders with a foundation to embed service design as a repeatable enterprise capability. By establishing clear ownership, consistent design practices, and cross-functional alignment, organizations can improve coordination, strengthen decision-making, and reduce inefficiencies in how services are delivered and evolved.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Diana MacPherson, and access to the complete Fast-Track Your Enterprise Service Design blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group International Inc.