Enterprise Digitalization Opens Nominations for Annual Industry Awards

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, Enterprise Mobility Exchange honored notable enterprises and their outstanding achievements in mobility with the first annual Mobie Awards. In 2019, Enterprise Mobility Exchange launched Enterprise Digitalization — a website entirely dedicated to innovative technologies permeating the enterprise.

With the new focus on digital transformation, the Mobie Awards have also been rebranded to reflect the change. Renamed the Enterprise Digitalization Awards, the newly minted accolades are designed to recognize the top technological achievements of enterprises and to celebrate their successful digital transformation initiatives.

"Practitioners deserve to be commended for modernizing their organizations and achieving digital transformation success, which is what the Enterprise Digitalization Awards are all about," said Steven Lerner, editor for Enterprise Digitalization. "This year, we are also expanding our categories. In addition to honoring enterprises for accomplishments in mobility, we are recognizing successful projects in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things."

In 2019, the four awards categories include:

Largest Successful Cloud Migration

Most Innovative Use Of AI In The Enterprise

Top IoT Deployment In The Enterprise

Best Use Of Innovative Mobile Technology

Guidelines, submission rules and entry forms may be found here.

Nominations are open now through June 28, and may be submitted by companies who've completed a project within the award category, or from a partner organization. All submitting companies should have at least 50 employees. The nomination must include a written use case detailing a successful digital transformation initiative completed in Y2018 (January 1, 2018 – December 31, 2018).

Entries will be judged by Enterprise Digitalization's esteemed Editorial Advisory Board members in July and August. Judges will evaluate entries based on the use case's business driver, challenges, innovation, and return on investment.

Winners will be announced during the Digital Workplace Exchange this November in Texas.

About Enterprise Digitalization

Enterprise Digitalization is an online source for global IT professionals and business leaders focused on digital transformation incorporating next gen technologies.

We're dedicated to providing the latest industry news, thought leadership, and analysis in the enterprise technology space. Enterprise Digitalization's expert commentary, tools, and resources are developed through obtaining data and interviewing end-users and analysts throughout the industry to deliver practical and strategic advice.

Contact: Dorene Rettas, Managing Director, +1-973-713-1097

SOURCE Enterprise Digitalization

Related Links

http://www.enterprisedigi.com

