Enterprise Earns Top Honors at Prestigious Travvy Awards, Adding to Slate of High-Profile Recognitions

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental provider, won big at the 2020 Travvy Awards, an awards ceremony considered to be the Academy Awards of the travel industry. The Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand led the way, earning the top prize in the overall car rental category. In addition, Enterprise Holdings, which also owns the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, was honored in the international car rental category.

Jay Pope and Tony Cosenza of Enterprise Holdings accept the Travvy Awards in New York City on Feb. 12.

Presented by travAlliancemedia, the Travvy Awards honor excellence in the travel industry, recognizing travel companies, travel products, travel agencies and destinations for their outstanding achievements. Thousands of votes – cast by the agents who sell the vast majority of these trips to tens of millions of consumers yearly – determined this year's Travvy Award winners.

Enterprise was on hand to accept the awards at the annual Travvy Awards gala in New York City on Feb. 12, winning gold in the following categories: Best Car Rentals – Overall, Best Car Rentals – Domestic, Best Car Rentals – Luxury/Exotic Fleet, and Best Car Rental Website. Enterprise Holdings also took home a silver statuette for Best Car Rentals – International.

"Our global team of employees is dedicated to maintaining strong relationships with our travel partners, and we are honored that the industry has recognized this," said Don Moore, Senior Vice President, Global Business Rental Sales and International Tour at Enterprise Holdings. "We are incredibly proud of these wins, which are an acknowledgment of our commitment to deliver excellent customer service, value and technology."

Global Travel Commitment and Recognition

The Travvy Awards are a testament to Enterprise Holdings' company-wide focus on redefining the customer experience, enhancing operational excellence and expanding mobility choices. The awards add to a growing slate of travel industry recognitions in the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Holdings' Enterprise and National brands recently won in the Best Car Rental Company category at the 2020 Business Travel Awards. National also was named as the Best Car Rental Company in North America at the 2019 Best in Business Travel Awards and the Most Admired Car Rental Company by readers of The Beat for the second year in a row. Additionally, Enterprise Holdings earned two top digital accolades from J.D. Power, was named the Transportation Partner of the Year by the American Society of Travel Agents and garnered three Magellan Awards, including gold in the Worldwide Coverage category.

Enterprise Holdings ranks near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. In addition, the company is well recognized as a travel industry partner of choice among leisure travelers, road warriors and travel buyers, and operates an integrated global network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations across 100 countries and territories.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings, visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

