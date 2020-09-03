Enterprise Extends Partnership With University of Pittsburgh to Support Transportation Needs

Enterprise and the University of Pittsburgh have maintained a long-standing partnership for the past 20 years. In fact, the university currently partners with Enterprise to meet its business rental, truck rental and vanpooling needs.

"Enterprise has been a reliable partner for many years, and we are excited to expand our relationship by having them manage all aspects of our fleet needs," said Kevin Sheehy, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Auxiliary Operations and Finance for the University of Pittsburgh. "Our partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management will allow the university to reduce overhead costs while also improving our fleet to achieve our sustainability goals."

Enterprise Fleet Management will lease a total of 268 electric and hybrid vehicles to the University of Pittsburgh, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of new, well-maintained vehicles that use greener vehicle technology. To start, 32 new vehicles – including pickup trucks, cargo vans and passenger vans – will be delivered for use by the University of Pittsburgh's facilities department, faculty and staff. Overall, the agreement is projected to save the university $750,000 over the next five years.

Under the new fleet agreement, Enterprise Fleet Management will also provide routine vehicle maintenance. In addition, Enterprise will use its remarketing expertise to determine the optimal time for replacing vehicles once they have reached the end of their lifecycle, ensuring that the university achieves higher resale values.

Achieving a Fully Carbon-Neutral Campus

The University of Pittsburgh has developed an extensive sustainability plan with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2037, which is also the university's 250th anniversary.

The plan will build on previous sustainability efforts and rely on partnerships, increased building and infrastructure efficiencies, use of renewable energy sources, and other measures being implemented on the University of Pittsburgh's campus.

Enterprise Fleet Management takes a sustainable approach to business while partnering with companies, organizations and public agencies like the University of Pittsburgh to help them meet their respective supply-chain and corporate responsibility goals. In fact, Enterprise Fleet Management will provide services and preferred pricing to the University of Pittsburgh through its membership with E&I Cooperative Services, a nonprofit purchasing cooperative serving the needs of higher education institutions. E&I works with suppliers like Enterprise Fleet Management that are dedicated to providing high-quality, environmentally preferable products and services.

Western Pennsylvania's Primary Transportation Provider

In addition to its extensive partnership with the University of Pittsburgh, Enterprise serves various communities in Western Pennsylvania with 60 locations throughout the area.

"Through our local partnerships and broad network in Western Pennsylvania, we have been able to deliver transportation solutions and mobility options that are making an impact in many communities," said Sean Devlin, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise's Pittsburgh operations. "As a leading transportation provider, we are pleased to continue to meet the needs of both the University of Pittsburgh and the broader Western Pennsylvania area."

About Enterprise

Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise CarShare, Commute with Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Subscribe with Enterprise and affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue and owned more than 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2019. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

