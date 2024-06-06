Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 4.93 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for non-volatile memory express-enabled storage solutions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise external OEM storage systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.93 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.79% during the forecast period. Hybrid storage solutions are gaining popularity in the enterprise external OEM storage systems market due to their flexibility and scalability.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global enterprise external OEM storage systems market 2024-2028

These systems combine local and cloud-based storage, enabling businesses to store data locally and in the cloud. Hybrid storage offers the ability to scale storage capacity as needed, with local storage for quick additions or removals and cloud-based storage for handling large data volumes. The combination of local and cloud-based storage also enhances data security. Overall, hybrid storage solutions provide modern businesses with more flexible, scalable, and secure storage options, driving growth in the market.

Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4937.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, UK, China, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Commvault Systems Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Netgear Inc., Nfina Technologies Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Toshiba Corp., VIOLIN Systems LLC, and Western Digital Corp.

Market Driver

The Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for data storage solutions. Companies are seeking efficient and cost-effective ways to manage their data, leading to an uptick in the adoption of external OEM storage systems. These systems offer scalability, flexibility, and ease of integration with existing IT infrastructure.

The trend towards cloud-based storage is also driving demand, as many enterprises look to offload their storage needs to third-party providers. Additionally, advancements in data security and compliance features are making external OEM storage systems an attractive option for businesses looking to protect their data. Overall, the market for Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems is poised for continued growth in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The data center construction industry faces significant challenges, including high capital investments, pressure to meet timelines, and delays due to various factors such as government inaction, public opposition, financing issues, weather conditions, and labor disruptions.

These delays can impact the sales of enterprise external OEM storage systems, as the demand for IT infrastructure to support data traffic growth continues to rise due to the adoption of next-generation technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G. SMEs, in particular, struggle to scale up their data center capacity due to capital constraints, which may negatively impact the enterprise external OEM storage systems market during the forecast period.

The Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems market faces several challenges. One major challenge is the increasing data volume and complexity, requiring more storage capacity and advanced features. Another challenge is the need for interoperability and compatibility with various systems and applications.

Security is also a significant concern, with the requirement for robust data protection and encryption. Additionally, cost efficiency and scalability are essential factors, as businesses seek to optimize their storage investments. Lastly, keeping up with technology advancements and ensuring seamless integration with new technologies can be a challenge for organizations.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 SMEs

1.2 Large Enterprises Type 2.1 SAN

2.2 NAS

2.3 DAS Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 SMEs- Small enterprises in various industries turn to enterprise external OEM storage systems for efficient data management and increased capacity. These systems offer improved system performance, reduced risk of data loss, and enhanced data availability. Dell Technologies is a leading vendor catering to SMEs with reliable and customizable storage solutions. The global market for enterprise external OEM storage systems accommodates businesses of all sizes, with various offerings to fit specific needs and budgets. These factors are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market encompasses a range of advanced storage solutions designed to address the complex data management needs of businesses. These systems offer Storage Tiering, enabling organizations to optimize their storage infrastructure by automatically moving data between different storage tiers based on access frequency. Cloud Storage Integration ensures seamless data transfer and access to cloud environments. Disaster Recovery solutions provide business continuity, while Storage Management Software facilitates efficient provisioning and administration of storage resources.

Data Archiving and Replication ensure data protection and availability, with Cold Storage Solutions offering long-term, cost-effective storage for infrequently accessed data. Scalability is a key feature, allowing businesses to easily expand their storage capacity as needed. Distributed Storage and Object Storage Gateways provide high-performance, flexible storage solutions, while DRaaS ensures business continuity in the event of a disaster.

Storage Containers, Immutable Storage, Elastic Block Storage, and Data Center Storage cater to various use cases, with NVMe delivering fast read and write speeds. Storage Encryption and Compliance ensure data security and regulatory adherence. Multi-Cloud Storage Solutions and Persistent Storage offer flexibility and reliability, while Flash Storage and Data Lifecycle Management optimize performance and reduce costs. Scalable File Systems and High Availability Storage ensure uninterrupted access to critical data.

Market Research Overview

The Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems market refers to the sale and supply of storage systems designed and manufactured by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for external use by enterprises. These systems offer scalability, flexibility, and high-performance storage solutions to meet the growing data demands of businesses. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud services, digital transformation, and the need for data security and compliance.

The systems support various interfaces and protocols, enabling seamless integration with enterprise IT infrastructure. The market also caters to diverse industries, including finance, healthcare, education, and media and entertainment. The solutions offer advanced features like data tiering, deduplication, and compression to optimize storage utilization and reduce costs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

SMEs



Large Enterprises

Type

SAN



NAS



DAS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

