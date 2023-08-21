Enterprise Flash Storage Market to grow by USD 7.97 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise flash storage market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,971.55 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5% according to Technavio.

Enterprise Flash Storage Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datrox Computer Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., StorCentric Inc., VIOLIN Systems LLC, Western Digital Corp., and Intel Corp, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial services, and Others), Type (Single-level cell (SLC), Multi-level cell (MLC), Triple-level cell flash (TLC), and Serial NAND), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Enterprise flash storage market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Enterprise flash storage market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datrox Computer Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., StorCentric Inc., VIOLIN Systems LLC, Western Digital Corp., and Intel Corp.

Enterprise Flash Storage Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions is notably driving the market growth.

Major Trends

The adoption of Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) technology is an emerging market trend. The EFSRS market is witnessing a crucial trend with the adoption of Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) technology as storage capabilities become more intricate. NVMe facilitates accelerated data transfer rates and reduced latency, unlocking the full potential of flash storage technology. By addressing bottlenecks and introducing parallel processing, NVMe significantly enhances the performance of flash storage solutions, resulting in faster data access times. Enterprises are grappling with heightened workloads due to data analysis and real-time applications. Given its exceptional speed and the lowest latency capabilities, flash storage remains the dominant choice for enterprise data centers. The ongoing adoption of NVMe technology is anticipated to fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges

The high initial investment costs associated with flash storage systems are a major challenge hindering market growth.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this Enterprise Flash Storage Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enterprise flash storage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the enterprise flash storage market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the enterprise flash storage market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise flash storage market vendors

Enterprise Flash Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,971.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datrox Computer Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., StorCentric Inc., VIOLIN Systems LLC, Western Digital Corp., and Intel Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

