Enterprise Fleet Management Becomes Largest Fleet Management Provider in the United States

ST. LOUIS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Fleet Management has been ranked as the largest fleet management provider in the United States, according to Automotive Fleet's 2021 Fact Book.

Enterprise Fleet Management's business experienced 4% fleet growth in 2020 and continues to expand its portfolio across the nation—boasting a recent milestone of 500,000 vehicles on lease.

"Every day, we're demonstrating the short- and long-term value of fleet management to new and existing customers," said Brice Adamson, Executive Vice President at Enterprise Fleet Management. "The future is bright—and our business continues to thrive—as we see more companies outsourcing fleet management to refocus on their core business needs."

Leading a Legacy of Exceptional Customer Service

Founded in 1957 as Executive Leasing with a fleet of just seven cars, Enterprise Fleet Management has celebrated a number of significant achievements over the years. Since its creation, the business has collaborated with its affiliate Enterprise Holdings to deliver a total transportation solution and invested in new information technology solutions to better serve its customers. Recent major investments include:

A fleet replacement analysis tool that uses predictive technology and analytics to turn data into actionable insights to inform a variety of vehicle-related decisions.

A customer website that provides advanced insights into fleet performance and key metrics to enable ownership cost reduction.

A web-based Fleet Planning Toolkit that allows access to real-time data for a customer's entire fleet.

A partnership with Auto Integrate, a web-based repair and maintenance authorization tool accessible to 90,000 auto maintenance and repair shop partners, and used by nearly 40,000 preferred vendors.

Today, Enterprise Fleet Management operates a network of more than 50 fully staffed offices to provide full-service management for companies, government agencies and organizations that operate medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as for those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs.

The company also operates one of the nation's largest maintenance approval facilities, with more than 150 Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified technicians. Enterprise Fleet Management's National Service Department is a recipient of the ASE "Blue Seal of Excellence," a recognition it has received for an industry-record 24 consecutive years.

Enterprise Fleet Management is also a multiyear recipient of Stevie Awards for excellence in marketing, sales, customer service and innovation, among others.

For more information about Enterprise Fleet Management, visit www.efleets.com.

About Enterprise Fleet Management

Owned by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Fleet Management operates a network of more than 50 fully staffed offices and manages a fleet of more than 649,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The business provides full-service management for companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. Enterprise Fleet Management supplies most makes and models of cars, light- and medium-duty trucks and service vehicles across North America. Enterprise Fleet Management and its affiliate, Enterprise Holdings, together offer a total transportation solution. Combined, these businesses, which include car rental and carsharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management, retail car sales and a vehicle subscription service, accounted for nearly $22.5 billion in revenue and operated nearly 1.7 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2020.

