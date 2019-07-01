Enterprise Fleet Management Providing Prairie View A&M University with Enhanced Technology & Cost Savings

ST. LOUIS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), a member of the Texas A&M University System, is partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management to enhance its brand image and upgrade its fleet with vehicles that provide greater ease of use, enhanced technology capabilities and cost savings.

As part of the agreement, Enterprise is helping PVAMU replace its nine-year-old fleet with 16 new vehicles for the university's police department, facilities personnel and staff motor pool. The partnership has the potential to increase to up to 40 vehicles.

"Enterprise Fleet Management has a reputation for helping organizations manage their fleets efficiently and effectively," said Dr. Corey Bradford, PVAMU Senior Vice President for Business Affairs. "We're thrilled that – through this partnership – we can reduce costs, improve fleet performance and provide a better driving experience for our staff who operate these vehicles every day."

The vehicles – a mix of SUVs as well as cargo and passenger vans – will be used by PVAMU staff to maintain the university's 1,500-acre campus and serve its more-than-9,000 students.

Providing Customized Programs to Government Organizations

As a leading fleet management provider to public agencies, Enterprise Fleet Management's team of local experts work with hundreds of state and local government organizations, including PVAMU, to assemble customized fleet management programs tailored to each customer's unique needs. Enterprise's expertise covers the full spectrum of a vehicle's lifecycle, including acquisition, registration, maintenance, use reporting, fuel card programs and remarketing, as well as fleet analysis and optimization.

"Like every partnership, our goal is to help Prairie View A&M redirect time and energy previously spent on fleet management toward their core mission of promoting academic scholarship and student success," said Stephen McNair, Vice President of Enterprise Fleet Management in Houston. "We look forward to helping the university identify greater efficiencies through our state-of-the-art technologies and fleet management solutions."

Prairie View A&M is just one of several Texas A&M network institutions that partner with Enterprise Fleet Management. Enterprise also delivers customized fleet management solutions to Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M University.

Offering the Latest Fleet and Vehicle Technology

Enterprise Fleet Management has the tools to help its customers improve productivity, reduce total cost of ownership, and stay up-to-date on industry trends and the latest fleet and vehicle technologies. In fact, over the past four years, Enterprise has invested more than $100 million in IT solutions to better serve its customers.

This includes the launch of a new mobile app and customer login website, making it more convenient for companies, government agencies and organizations to monitor and manage all aspects of their fleets on the go.

Along with investing in the latest technology, Enterprise is widely recognized for its fleet management offerings, and its National Service Department has been awarded the Automotive Service Excellence "Blue Seal of Excellence" award for 22 consecutive years, an industry record.

Through its network of more than 50 fully staffed offices, Enterprise Fleet Management manages a fleet of over 520,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The business provides full-service fleet management for companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs.

