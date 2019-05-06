Enterprise Fraud Management Market Outlook, 2019 - Trends, Forecasts, Competitive Analysis, SPARK Matrix - Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announces the addition of the "Market Outlook: Enterprise Fraud Management, 2019-2024, Worldwide" report to their strategic market outlook offerings. This research service includes a detailed analysis of the global Enterprise Fraud Management market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook.

Enterprise Fraud Management software provides real-time monitoring and analysis of the transactions across users, accounts, and channels to detect, analyse, and manage internal and external fraud in the organization. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the user behaviour between related accounts and users across channels to identify malicious behaviour including misuse, criminal activity, compliance violation, fraud and corruption.

The key capabilities of an enterprise fraud management platforms include data integration, behavioural analytics, risk scoring, real-time detection and interdiction, case management, and such others. Additionally, Enterprise Fraud Management vendors are focusing on improving their technology value proposition by enhancing the performance of their machine learning models and leveraging automation and advanced analytics to improve the accuracy and speed of fraud detection, fraud investigation, and triage.

The enterprise fraud management platform's key value proposition of providing real-time fraud detection, minimizing losses, improving customer experience with reduced false positives, meeting compliance, and such others are driving the market growth across the geographic market and industry segments.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions NAC Market research provides competition analysis and ranking of the leading Enterprise Fraud Management vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix. This study includes SPARK Matrix and competition analysis of key vendors including ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems, Featurespace, Feedzai, FICO, IBM, Kount, NICE Actimize, SAS and ThreatMetrix.

Enterprise Fraud Management market outlook research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate different vendors capabilities, competitive differentiation, and its market position.

Research Contents

Executive Overview

Enterprise Fraud Management Market Overview

Key Research Findings

Market Background, Key Market Trends, and Market Drivers

Market Adoption and Deployment Trends

Deployment type: On-premise vs SaaS

Regional Trends and Forecasts

The Americas

Europe , Middle East , and Africa

, , and Asia Pacific

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Processors

Merchants

Financial Institutions

Others

Competition Landscape & Analysis

Competition Analysis

Competitive Factors and Technology Differentiators

Leading Vendor Profiles and Analysis

SPARK Matrix

Research Methodologies

