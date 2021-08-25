Enterprise-Grade Blockchain Solution Provider VeChain Creates New SaaS Products For China's Digital Carbon Emissions Market

A Global First: VeChain's Digital Carbon Footprint SaaS Platform VeChain, with its enterprise-grade public blockchain technology, is seizing the opportunity to play a crucial role in China's carbon reduction ambitions. VeChain's brand new Digital Carbon Footprint SaaS Service is a powerful, rapidly deployable tool, enabling enterprises of all sizes to re-engineer their carbon footprint data management practices. This new offering is also the first of its kind to benefit from the combination of decentralized ledger technology and an SaaS business model.

Brands and their upstream counterparts must abide by 'green' protocols and report emissions data as part of their ongoing operations. Unfortunately, not all data can be proven legitimate or be independently verified and so there is a pervasive issue of distrust in data as well as a lack of transparency. Public blockchain provides an elegant solution to this problem and, when combined with IoT technologies and data quality assurance services, neatly addresses the challenge of trustlessly collecting carbon emissions data from the many participants of a supply chain.

Alexandre Gellert Paris, Associate Programme Officer at UNFCCC noted that: "Blockchain can contribute to greater stakeholder involvement, transparency and engagement and help bring trust and further innovative solutions to the fight against climate change, leading to enhanced climate action."

Pairing Sustainability With Accountability And Trust

Supply chains are team efforts by their very nature, just as interconnectedness is a core function of blockchain. VeChain's Digital Carbon Footprint SaaS Service allows enterprise users to log key data and integrate it with world-leading third-party assurance providers within VeChain's partnership network. This data can then be later transformed into new kinds of value and improve sustainability performance across the entirety of an organization.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives have become a massive global focus since the COVID-19 outbreak began. In the rapidly reshaping Chinese market, rising awareness of these goals are playing an ever-more crucial role in consumers' purchasing decisions. VeChain's services provide an opportunity for businesses to amplify transparency and dramatically change the way consumers view carbon labelling. By leveraging VeChain's intuitive Digital Carbon Footprint SaaS platform, business owners are able to provide end users with full oversight of carbon data and green claims, far beyond the final label.

It is abundantly clear that the world is digitizing, and decision-making is becoming ever more data driven. The digitalization of carbon is no exception. VeChain's blockchain-based Digital Carbon Footprint SaaS Service provides a comprehensive and scalable platform for any enterprise to be able to better calculate, track and report their carbon reduction initiatives across the entire value chain.

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain connects blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, H&M, LVMH, D.I.G, ENN, AWS, PICC, ASI etc.

