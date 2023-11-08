Enterprise Health Adds AI Capabilities to its Occupational Health Software Solution

Functionality Helps Clinicians Shift Focus Back to Cognitive Work and Patient Interaction

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Health, a leading provider of occupational and employee health software solutions, today announced the launch of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to streamline time-consuming clerical tasks and provide improved clinical decision support. Wellby, the new AI assistant, uses GPT technology based on the OpenAI HIPAA-compliant platform. 

"While there is a great deal of buzz around the future promise of AI to help improve the practice of medicine, Enterprise Health is making the technology available to clients today," explained Jeff Donnell, president of Enterprise Health. "We are enabling our current clients to pilot GPT functionality that enhances productivity and supports clinical decisions to streamline the provision of occupational and employee health services." 

The primary focus of Wellby is to improve the clinical user experience and complement clinical judgment. Wellby helps clinicians shift their focus back to cognitive work and patient interaction. Examples of functions Wellby can complete in just seconds include:

  • Generate a 200-word summary of a dense medical record, streamlining pre-visit preparation and post-visit referral letters
  • Draft a return-to-work letter including restrictions and accommodations
  • Review the subjective, objective and assessment sections of an encounter and generate proposed plan elements based on clinical guidelines, including orders, treatment suggestions and ICD-10 codes
  • Quickly dictate follow-up actions directly into the Enterprise Health application using speech-to-text capability, with AI-assisted refinement
  • Generate a medical record export in a coded data format

Wellby uses the OpenAI HIPAA Workflow, a proprietary OpenAI data transmission and processing solution designed to avoid retaining personal health information (PHI). The HIPAA Workflow enables Enterprise Health to transmit content, including PHI, to OpenAI using an encrypted API. This content is then processed by OpenAI and transmitted back to Enterprise Health via encrypted API. The OpenAI HIPAA Workflow does not store PHI persistently in the cloud, with PHI stored only temporarily for processing. 

During the pilot phase, Enterprise Health is collaborating with its client community to gather feedback and suggestions for additional AI applications, and to address policy frameworks governing use including establishing workflows and practices designed to ensure a thorough clinical review of AI results. 

The introduction of Wellby builds on Enterprise Health's long history with AI which integrated machine learning from the application's inception. The Enterprise Health application iteratively "learns" the preferences of individual users, presenting auto-complete and drop-down data fields based on the frequency and recency of user patterns to streamline encounter documentation and simplify tasks such as e-prescribing. Enterprise Health also previously invested in computing infrastructure optimized for AI applications, installing servers designed to support the training of neural networks and positioning the organization to move rapidly when OpenAI launched its most recent iteration of GPT. 

About Enterprise Health
Enterprise Health is one of the largest providers of occupational health software in the world, with customers in over 50 countries and nearly a dozen languages, serving several million employees globally. Enterprise Health is the only comprehensive employee health record that combines occupational health, compliance and employee engagement built on a certified EHR platform — delivering a complete occupational health IT experience on a single, highly interoperable, cloud-based solution that equips enterprise clients and their employees for a healthier future. For more information, please visit Enterprisehealth.com.

