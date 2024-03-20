Enterprise Health's Sixth Consecutive Year of Double-Digit Growth Continues Performance Trajectory

Employers depend on employee health software solution to keep employees healthy and on the job

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Health, a leading provider of occupational and employee health software solutions, announced today that the company recorded its sixth consecutive year of double-digit annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth. In 2023, the company achieved booked recurring revenue increases of 41%, capping off a six-year growth in ARR of 869%.

Enterprise Health software supports large organizations that operate onsite employee health clinics by helping streamline the tracking and management of occupational health and compliance, clinical care and employee engagement. Last year, Enterprise Health added clients from the health system, corporate, university and government agency sectors — including the largest integrated healthcare network in the United States.

A strong digital infrastructure is vital for keeping employees present, productive and healthy. Post this

"Employers increasingly recognize that a strong digital infrastructure is vital for keeping employees present, productive and healthy," said Jeff Donnell, Enterprise Health president. "At Enterprise Health, our culture is to push the innovation envelope and continually look for better ways to help clients improve the health of their employees and their organizations and streamline their occupational health operations."

In addition to new client acquisitions, Enterprise Health maintained its record of near 100% client retention and also realized growth with its existing client base.

Enterprise Health expects growth to continue into 2025, with a full pipeline of prospective clients in various stages of contracting.

About Enterprise Health

Enterprise Health is one of the largest providers of occupational health software in the world, with customers in over 50 countries and nearly a dozen languages, serving several million employees globally. Enterprise Health is the only comprehensive employee health record that combines occupational health and compliance and employee engagement built on a certified EHR platform — delivering a complete occupational health IT experience on a single, highly interoperable, cloud-based solution — equipping enterprise clients and their employees for a healthier future. For more information, please visit enterprisehealth.com .

SOURCE Enterprise Health