Enterprise Holdings Closes Acquisition of Discount Car and Truck Rentals

ST. LOUIS and TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings Inc., which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, announced today its Canadian subsidiary has closed its acquisition of Discount Car and Truck Rentals, a leading Canadian car and truck rental company serving customers across Canada. All conditions of closing have been satisfied, including receipt of a no action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau. The acquisition includes all of Discount's corporate-owned locations and the Quebec licensee's daily rental businesses.

The acquisition creates growth by combining complementary networks and service offerings, talented workforces, as well as the expertise of both companies. This results in a broader offering of services at additional locations with a focus on enhanced mobility offerings. Additionally, the combination of the two companies brings together the complementary strengths of two family-owned and privately held companies with a rich legacy of delivering superior customer service.

"We are excited about and encouraged by the long-term opportunities for diversification and innovation this acquisition brings," said Steven Tudela, Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations for Enterprise Holdings. "Through a broader fleet of cars and trucks of all sizes and an expanded portfolio of services – from airport service car rentals to neighborhood leisure and moving truck rentals – the acquisition allows us to enhance our ability to meet the unique mobility needs of Canadian customers and offer more efficient service."

Adding Value to Canada's Transportation and Mobility Sector

Enterprise Holdings operates more than 600 airport and neighborhood locations in Canada. The combined entity with Discount – which has over 300 locations across Canada – offers customers a larger and more accessible fleet across the country.

The acquisition also brings together the combined value of the company's truck rental offerings. Customers will have access to a broader variety of trucks, including multiple truck classes, specialty equipped trucks and moving trucks, as well as cargo and cube vans. Additionally, by joining Enterprise's truck business with Discount's well-known and well-established Canadian truck business, customers also have access to a larger network of locations to meet their diverse truck rental needs.

"Our primary focus will be to continue doing what's best for employees, customers and the business. We value the Discount Car and Truck Rentals employees and management team and recognizes their contribution to creating the business Discount is today. We look forward to working with them on this integration," Tudela said.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates its brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Enterprise Holdings has been providing excellent customer service in the Canadian market since 1993. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue and owned more than 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2019. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ more than 100,000 worldwide. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies . Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

