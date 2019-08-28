Enterprise Holdings Focusing on Duty of Care, Innovative Technology and Customer Experience

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings' conversations and presentations at this year's annual Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) convention focused on three critical issues: duty of care, innovative technology and customer experience.

Chrissy Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer at Enterprise Holdings, spoke at this year's GBTA convention.

The 2019 GBTA convention, held in Chicago, drew a crowd of more than 7,000 travel professionals and industry leaders. And its theme – "Evolve" – clearly recognized how business travel is being redefined and transformed by emerging technologies, noted speaker Chrissy Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer at Enterprise Holdings, which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

In fact, according to the GBTA 2018 Omnibus Survey, 80% of respondents said safety, service and technology were among the most important factors when selecting a ground transportation partner. "Those three factors also represent the underpinnings of duty of care in the travel industry," said Taylor during her remarks. "So we are continually working and evolving to meet those responsibilities and demands."

For example, several of Enterprise Holdings' industry-leading business travel initiatives include:

The No. 1 ranked National app, which is designed to provide business travelers with a single point of contact to manage all aspects of the rental experience.

The company's recent acquisition of Deem, which allows Enterprise to stay at the forefront of innovative solutions for the business traveler. The travel platform includes Deem Work Fource and Deem Ground Work – a suite of online booking and travel technology products for business travelers, travel managers, travel management companies and suppliers.

The National Car Rental brand's launch of "National Car and Driver," which helps business travelers to China book transportation, either directly through the Deem Work Fource application, or through their travel management partner.

In addition, Enterprise Holdings has spent more than $3 billion on acquisitions and corporate-venture capital investments or commitments in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and China. Such acquisitions and partnerships enhance services available to customers and position the company as a long-term industry leader in mobility and innovation – regardless of whether vehicles are rented by the hour, day, week or longer.

Ease & Safety

Mike Guadagnoli, Vice President of Global Strategic Sales at Enterprise Holdings, participated in a GBTA panel about "Making the Road Warrior's Journey Easier." The discussion likewise focused on how innovative uses of technology – along with wellness and data management – can benefit road warriors.

Enterprise Holdings also headlined a GBTA education panel called "What's a Woman to Do? Addressing Traveler Safety for Women on the Road." The session – sponsored by Deem – included Amanda Armstrong, Assistant Vice President of Global Travel and Meetings at Enterprise Holdings, and Tahnee Perry, Vice President of Marketing at Deem, among the panel members. They addressed the growing number of safety risks for business travelers, and the responsibility of companies to update travel-risk mitigation and duty of care policies to better protect customers.

Armstrong, who manages and books travel for Enterprise Holdings employees, stressed the importance for travel, tourism and hospitality suppliers to provide resources and education to leisure and business travelers. "At Enterprise, we look for suppliers that can help lower risk throughout the total travel experience," she said during an interview at GBTA. "They need to have the technology, communication and process in place to provide duty of care throughout the traveler experience from beginning to end."

Industry Leadership

Enterprise Holdings helps organizations fulfill their duty of care promise through an unwavering commitment to vehicle safety and complete customer satisfaction. Its global network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations – spanning 100 countries and territories – also enables Enterprise Holdings to respond quickly to customers in times of need. The Enterprise brand, in particular, offers renowned levels of personalized service, including free pickup and 24-hour roadside assistance.

Enterprise Holdings' annual revenues also place it near the top of the global travel industry, exceeding all other rental car companies, many airlines, and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. As a result, it was an honor for Don Moore, Senior Vice President of Business Rental Sales and International Tour, to receive the distinguished GBTA Allied Member of the Year Award on behalf of Enterprise Holdings. This prestigious award recognizes Allied Members whose dedication, enthusiasm and hard work have generated significant benefits for GBTA and the industry overall.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. , manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations. This global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises also operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand – as well as the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands – in 100 countries and territories. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management , which currently manage more than 2 million vehicles and employ 100,000 worldwide, accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2018. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies and if it were publicly traded, would rank on Fortune 's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

