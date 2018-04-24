Enterprise Holdings Partnering With U.S. Army to Promote Soldier Career Development in Philadelphia

ST. LOUIS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings today announced its participation in the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program in Philadelphia. The PaYS program guarantees soldiers job interviews for employment after they leave active duty and connects them with employers that value the maturity, skills, discipline and work ethic that service members offer. Representatives from Enterprise and the U.S. Army signed a formal partnership agreement during a ceremony at a Philadelphia Enterprise Car Sales dealership.

(PRNewsfoto/Enterprise Holdings)...

Enterprise Holdings operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises. This robust global network – operating a fleet of nearly 1.9 million vehicles – provides a comprehensive portfolio of transportation solutions, including car rental, carsharing, vanpooling, car sales, truck rental, online ride-matching and affiliated fleet management services.

The PaYS program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army, private industry, academia, and state and local governments. Since it established the PaYS program in 2000, the U.S. Army has formed partnerships with more than 700 potential employers. The initiative is part of a long-term effort to help bridge the gap between soldiers seeking to develop their careers and businesses looking for skilled talent.

"At Enterprise, we're proud to support our nation's military personnel and their families," said Robert Keyes, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Holdings in Philadelphia. "The PaYS program is one more way for us to deliver on that commitment while also continuing our longstanding tradition of recognizing and rewarding the unique skills and talents of former military service members."

Military Hiring and Support

Enterprise's support for the military goes back more than six decades. The company is named after the USS Enterprise, one of the aircraft carriers Enterprise founder Jack Taylor served on as a U.S. Navy pilot during World War II. It is widely recognized as the most decorated warship in U.S. military history. When Taylor founded Enterprise, he brought with him the values he had learned in the Navy, including integrity, hard work, team spirit and simply doing the right thing.

Today, Enterprise Holdings' support of the military focuses on three key areas – recruitment and hiring, local operations and community relations. Veterans, reservists and Guard members currently make up 10 percent of the company's total U.S. workforce, including those at the more than 65 U.S. military installations Enterprise serves. Like so many Enterprise employees, many veterans get their start at Enterprise in the renowned Management Training Program, which teaches employees how to run a business, empower teams and provide excellent face-to-face customer service.

In addition, since joining the Veteran Jobs Mission coalition in 2012, Enterprise has hired more than 11,000 veterans. As a member of the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), the company also employs more than 1,300 military spouses. The company pays the salary differential for employees on active duty so they continue to receive full pay throughout the duration of their service.

Enterprise has been repeatedly honored for its ongoing support of the nation's military, including recognition as a Military Friendly Employer and Military Spouse Friendly Employer from the publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine, Top Veteran-Friendly Company from U.S. Veterans Magazine, "Best for Vets: Employers" by the Military Times publishing organization and Most Valuable Employer for Military by CivilianJobs.com.

In 2005, Enterprise received Five-Star recognition in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support Program, and was recognized with the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award – the highest honor given by the U.S. government to employers that support their employees' service in the National Guard and Reserve.

Enterprise also supports organizations that make a positive impact on the lives of veterans, including Fisher House and the Keys to Progress initiative.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings' commitment to the military, visit go.enterpriseholdings.com/military.

About Enterprise Holdings

In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. In addition, among all North American car rental companies, it has the lowest leverage ratio and is the only one with an investment-grade rating. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies. In addition, Enterprise Holdings not only accounts for the largest airport market share in the U.S., but its domestic rental fleet also is one of the newest in the industry. The company's affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, provides full-service fleet management to companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Rideshare, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise, Enterprise Flex-E-Rent and Enterprise Car Club.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-holdings-partnering-with-us-army-to-promote-soldier-career-development-in-philadelphia-300635561.html

SOURCE Enterprise Holdings

Related Links

http://www.enterpriseholdings.com

