Enterprise Holdings Recognizes 2019 Auction Achievement Award Winners

"We continue to look for ways to collaborate and communicate with our automotive auction partners as we rely on them to showcase vehicles in cities and regions across the country," said Nate Lattimer, Vice President of Remarketing Sales and Operations for Enterprise Holdings. "The Auction Achievement Awards are a way for us to show our appreciation and recognize these business partners for their continued efforts to achieve success in remarketing and exceed customer needs."

Enterprise Holdings, which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car brands, has a global network, operating in 100 countries and territories with more than 10,000 neighborhood and airport locations. With customer service as a constant focal point, Enterprise is a long-term industry leader in mobility and technology, meeting consumers' and businesses' increasing demands for flexible, affordable and sustainable mobility options.

The Enterprise Holdings fleet is regularly viewed as a testing ground for new automotive technologies and operates as a significant part of the automotive value chain in today's society. With over 1 million used vehicles remarketed each year, Enterprise Holdings' reputation for excellent vehicle maintenance as well as its diverse fleet help protect the integrity of the used-car market for the long term.

Regional Enterprise Holdings teams present the awards to the auction partners in their area in two categories: whole-car auctions and damaged-vehicle auctions. Recipients are recognized for exceptional performance in the areas of communication, customer service, marketing and reconditioning, operational success, and strategic planning.

The 2019 Auction Achievement Award winners in the whole-car category are:

Fredericksburg Auto Auction

ADESA New Jersey

ADESA Los Angeles

Manheim Riverside

Manheim Nevada

The 2019 Auction Achievement Award winners in the damaged-vehicle category are:

Insurance Auto Auctions Houston

Insurance Auto Auctions Dallas/Fort Worth

Manheim Dallas TRA

Dealers Auto Auction of the Rockies

Bel Air Auto Auction

Manheim Central California TRA

TRA – Southern California

Manheim Tampa TRA

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations. This global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises also operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand – as well as the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands – in 100 countries and territories. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management, which currently manage more than 2 million vehicles and employ 100,000 worldwide, accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2019. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies and if it were publicly traded, would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

