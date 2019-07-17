Enterprise Holdings Sees 31% Lift in Search Views, 100 Million Customer Actions with Yext

Enterprise began working with Yext for a scalable, efficient solution to manage the facts for 392,000 listings for more than 6,000 locations — and drove impressive growth in search visibility as a result. The company saw a 31% lift in search views on Google in 12 months and an increase of more than 100 million customer actions on Google over three years.

"Customers are turning to new technologies to research, plan, and book travel, including apps, social media, or voice assistants. Yext has helped us future-proof our brands as consumer behavior shifts with new technology," said James Wilson, Global Performance Marketing Manager for Enterprise Holdings. "Regardless of whether someone is comparison shopping, looking for a specific type of vehicle, location, or business hours, it's crucial they get the correct information and that our brands and business lines are easily discoverable. Yext empowers us to effectively manage and optimize at scale."

"The rental car customer journey starts with questions like rentals near the airport, cars with specific features, and if an SUV is available. People expect brand verified answers to their questions in search," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "Enterprise is leading the way in the paradigm shift in search from results to answers, and we're proud to put perfect answers about them everywhere."

Enterprise also uses Yext to rapidly update facts like hours of operation during unusual circumstances like natural disasters, where customers might urgently need a vehicle.

"When Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas, the storm affected hundreds of our locations," said Brook Warnhoff, Senior Digital Marketing Specialist for Enterprise Holdings. "I was able to tell Yext which locations were closed, which ones were open and if they recently adjusted hours. Yext was able to get that information updated online quickly, allowing those searching to see which locations were actually closed and when they were going to open again."

Learn more about Yext's work with Enterprise Holdings.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question. And consumers expect answers. Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) puts businesses in control of their facts online with brand-verified answers in search. By serving accurate, consistent, brand-verified answers to consumer questions, Yext delivers authoritative information straight from the source — the business itself — no matter where or how customers are searching. Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar Land Rover, and businesses around the globe use the Yext platform to capture consumer intent and drive digital discovery, engagement, and revenue — all from a single source of truth. Yext's mission is to provide perfect answers everywhere.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and the Washington, D.C. area. For more information, visit www.yext.com .

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

